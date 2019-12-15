The ballet will be hosted across two days at Dubai Opera in January

Image Credit:

Often described as the ‘greatest dance in the world’, the Georgian Sukhishvili National Ballet will be staged at the Dubai Opera on January 3 and 4.

The Sukhishvili Georgian National Ballet is one of the most renowned dance ensembles, enjoying international acclaim since its foundation in 1944 by dance legends Iliko Sukhishvili and Nino Ramishvili.

Over the course of the last 75 years the company has performed globally, with a mix of folk-inspired traditional dance, balletic pieces and acrobatics.