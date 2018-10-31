French comic Gad Elmaleh has added a second show in Dubai, after his first show sold out.

The second show will now take place earlier in the evening on December 11, so that Elmaleh performs twice on the same night. His first set will commence at 7pm, and his later set will commence at 9.30pm.

Tickets for the newly added show will go on sale at noon on November 1.

Elmaleh is a largely popular multilingual comedian with Moroccan roots. His English-language Netflix special, American Dream, tackles the culture shock that came with Elmaleh relocating from France to the United States.

Elmaleh is now working on a half-hour comedy series for Netflix inspired by his life. Huge in France will follow his character who has to give up the perks of living back home after he moves to LA to be closer to his teenaged son.

*Tickets to see Elmaleh in Dubai range between Dh295-Dh995.