ABU DHABI
Pottery at Al Qattara Arts Centre
The centre offers a series of workshops and courses open to the entire family, giving art enthusiasts a chance to immerse themselves in the creative arts scene. Today, pottery classes from 5 to 7pm with Saher Abboushi. Dh150. In Al Ain.
+ visitabudhabi.ae
Teatro Del Alma by Suzi Nassif
The contemporary artist is showcasing 25 pieces of work, focusing on mixing the old and new painting styles influenced by characteristics and behaviours from famous artists such as Picasso, Dali, Kahlo and Warhol. At Coya Abu Dhabi.
Call 02-3067000
Chinese Golden Week Menu
Celebrate Chinese Golden Week in style ands experience the curated Cantonese menu, which will allow guests to savour the region’s most decadent Chinese dishes, followed by a dessert and an exclusive cocktail created by in-house mixologists. At Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace. Dh398 per person. Until October 7.
Call 02-6907739
DUBAI
Hatta Wadi Hub, Now Open
Outdoor activity destinations Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub are back for the new season, featuring activities for families and adrenaline junkies. New this year is Hatta Hiking Trails, a 32.6km ability-graded set of hiking routes. Prices vary.
+ visithatta.com
Learn to Surf
Laguna Waterpark has launched a private surfing class that will offer surf enthusiasts or beginners with the chance to upgrade from a body board to a stand-up board for a one-hour lesson and in-depth training with an experienced coach. Dh200 per person, inclusive of full day access to the park. From Sunday to Friday between 10am and 5pm.
+ lagunawaterpark.com
Salon at Home
From hair treatments to waxing, facial or hair colouring, eyelash extension, manicure, pedicure, and other beauty packages, you can get these services without moving an inch with Maria Concetta Salon’s at-home service. Prices vary. Discounts for all of October.
Call 058-9717723
Bike and Camping Market
This one’s for outdoor enthusiasts, get up to 50 per cent off bicycles, scooters, helmets, knee pads, gloves, lights and everything else you’ll need as an adventurer. Located on the ground floor of Dragon Mart 2 and open daily from 10am to 10pm. Until October 19.
Call 04-3909999
Golden Week Showcase
The Dubai Mall will be adorned with motifs and pagodas that reflect China’s traditions while visitors will receive Chinese-themed art pieces when they spend on retail in the mall. Also traditional music of China with expert Ghuzeng, Yangqin, Erhu, Hulusi and Guqin players performing live from tomorrow from 6.30pm to 9.45pm. Until October 9.
+ thedubaimall.com
SHARJAH
Lasting Impressions: Adam Henein
A survey of the artist’s paintings and sculptures from the 1950s until today. Recognised as one of the most prominent sculptors in the Arab world, Henein uses simple lines and abstract forms to create sculptures and modernist figures in a poetic manner. At Sharjah Art Museum. Free entry.
+ sharjahart.org
OKTOBERFEST EVENTS
Pacos at Radisson Blu Al Ain
Dig out your finest Ledernhosen or Dimdl for a lively afternoon of traditional German eats and live entertainment for Oktoberfest celebrations at Blu. Try dishes prepared by their culinary team featuring authentic Bavarian dishes. German beverages available throughout the evening. From 6pm. Dh89.
Call 03-768-6666
Double Decker at Roda Al Murooj
Party-goers can tuck into Bavarian classics such as pretzels and savoury German sausages, there are also plenty of special drinks that will only be available for this event. Until November 1.
Call 04-3211111
The Manhattan Lounge, Abu Dhabi
Pick German beverages from the tap starting at Dh50 and enjoy a complimentary German snack. From 3pm until midnight. At the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.
Call 02-4988443
Hitchki, Barsha Heights, Dubai
Hitchki, an international Indian-influenced restaurant in the heart of Barsha Heights is celebrating the festival and has launched an exclusive new menu. Customers can choose from an creative burgers and hop pairings served with sides. Until October 6, daily from 6pm.
Call 052-3867713