From Oktoberfest events to outdoor activities, here are our top picks for the day

Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Pottery at Al Qattara Arts Centre

The centre offers a series of workshops and courses open to the entire family, giving art enthusiasts a chance to immerse themselves in the creative arts scene. Today, pottery classes from 5 to 7pm with Saher Abboushi. Dh150. In Al Ain.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

Teatro Del Alma by Suzi Nassif

The contemporary artist is showcasing 25 pieces of work, focusing on mixing the old and new painting styles influenced by characteristics and behaviours from famous artists such as Picasso, Dali, Kahlo and Warhol. At Coya Abu Dhabi.

Call 02-3067000

Chinese Golden Week Menu

Celebrate Chinese Golden Week in style ands experience the curated Cantonese menu, which will allow guests to savour the region’s most decadent Chinese dishes, followed by a dessert and an exclusive cocktail created by in-house mixologists. At Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace. Dh398 per person. Until October 7.

Call 02-6907739

DUBAI

Hatta Wadi Hub, Now Open

Outdoor activity destinations Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub are back for the new season, featuring activities for families and adrenaline junkies. New this year is Hatta Hiking Trails, a 32.6km ability-graded set of hiking routes. Prices vary.

+ visithatta.com

Learn to Surf

Laguna Waterpark has launched a private surfing class that will offer surf enthusiasts or beginners with the chance to upgrade from a body board to a stand-up board for a one-hour lesson and in-depth training with an experienced coach. Dh200 per person, inclusive of full day access to the park. From Sunday to Friday between 10am and 5pm.

+ lagunawaterpark.com

Salon at Home

From hair treatments to waxing, facial or hair colouring, eyelash extension, manicure, pedicure, and other beauty packages, you can get these services without moving an inch with Maria Concetta Salon’s at-home service. Prices vary. Discounts for all of October.

Call 058-9717723

Bike and Camping Market

This one’s for outdoor enthusiasts, get up to 50 per cent off bicycles, scooters, helmets, knee pads, gloves, lights and everything else you’ll need as an adventurer. Located on the ground floor of Dragon Mart 2 and open daily from 10am to 10pm. Until October 19.

Call 04-3909999

Golden Week Showcase

The Dubai Mall will be adorned with motifs and pagodas that reflect China’s traditions while visitors will receive Chinese-themed art pieces when they spend on retail in the mall. Also traditional music of China with expert Ghuzeng, Yangqin, Erhu, Hulusi and Guqin players performing live from tomorrow from 6.30pm to 9.45pm. Until October 9.

+ thedubaimall.com

SHARJAH

Lasting Impressions: Adam Henein

A survey of the artist’s paintings and sculptures from the 1950s until today. Recognised as one of the most prominent sculptors in the Arab world, Henein uses simple lines and abstract forms to create sculptures and modernist figures in a poetic manner. At Sharjah Art Museum. Free entry.

+ sharjahart.org

OKTOBERFEST EVENTS

Dubai hotel launches month-long celebration at its German cuisine restaurant. It?s time for Bavarian hospitality at Hofbrauhaus in JW Marriott, which is hosting its own Oktoberfest. Chef Heiko?s traditional delicacies form an important part of the month-long celebration. Evenings feature live Bavarian music by Die Buchener, a two-piece band flown in from Germany. But the festival won?t affect the Bavarian, Fondue and Raclette theme nights, which continue every Wednesday and Saturday.Text and pictures by Regi Varghese

Pacos at Radisson Blu Al Ain

Dig out your finest Ledernhosen or Dimdl for a lively afternoon of traditional German eats and live entertainment for Oktoberfest celebrations at Blu. Try dishes prepared by their culinary team featuring authentic Bavarian dishes. German beverages available throughout the evening. From 6pm. Dh89.

Call 03-768-6666

Double Decker at Roda Al Murooj

Party-goers can tuck into Bavarian classics such as pretzels and savoury German sausages, there are also plenty of special drinks that will only be available for this event. Until November 1.

Call 04-3211111

The Manhattan Lounge, Abu Dhabi

Pick German beverages from the tap starting at Dh50 and enjoy a complimentary German snack. From 3pm until midnight. At the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi.

Call 02-4988443

Hitchki, Barsha Heights, Dubai

Hitchki, an international Indian-influenced restaurant in the heart of Barsha Heights is celebrating the festival and has launched an exclusive new menu. Customers can choose from an creative burgers and hop pairings served with sides. Until October 6, daily from 6pm.