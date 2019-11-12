Learn about a far away galaxy in Abu Dhabi or sign up for a fitness challenge in Dubai

ABU DHABI

Constellation Night

Gather your family and friends and head to the Constellation Night tent on Hudayriyat Island for an evening of interesting space-inspired activities. Learn about meteors and meteorites to planets and galaxies. Attend a talk by astronomy experts and then look through the telescopes to spot the marvels of Milky Way. A bonfire will add warmth. From 6 to 8pm. Entry is free. Register on the website.

+ abudhabimoments.ae

Thai Feast

Sontaya, the Asian restaurant at the St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, is showcasing the best of Thai cuisine with a limited-time menu that is on offer until Saturday. The a la carte menu is served from 6.30 until 11pm and features a range of specialty curries and noodles to grilled dishes and desserts.

+ stregissaadiyatisland.com

Director Michael Mayer Live

See Hollywood filmmaker Michael Mayer in Abu Dhabi tonight. The American theatre director and playwright will discuss the essentials in craft that inspire and materialise a director’s vision in each of the art forms in which he has received critical acclaim: theatre, film, television, and opera. His talk takes place at New York University Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi at 6.30pm. The event is free and open to the public.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Click and Win

Visit Al Ghurair Centre and take your photo next to any of the newly designed wall art installations, post them on Instagram using the hashtag #TheCentre, follow @AlGhurairCentre and get a chance to win Dh1,000 weekly. Promotion ongoing.

+ alghuraircentre.com

Music in the Studio

Watch Arkady Shilkloper, considered one of the world’s beat horn and alphorn jazz performer and Vadim Neselovskyi, a jazz pianist and professor at the Barklee School of Music in California in concert at they perform at Dubai Opera’s ongoing Music in the Studio series. Tickets priced at Dh150 per person and season tickets at Dh450 for four. Performance at 8pm.

Call 04-4408888

Ladies Night

Enjoy urban music and 50 per cent discount on the Japanese menu at Tokyo Vibes in Soho Garden DXB every Wednesday from 8 to 10pm and free flowing grapes until 1am.

Call 052-3888849

SHARJAH

Fashcultivate Exhibition

The date palm tree’s 7,000-year contributions has set in motion a culture of recycling in the UAE and is now paving the way for a circular economy in the textile and fashion industry. Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi) is exploring the process of extracting fibres from the date palm leaf to create a bio-textile. Black and white images that reveal details of the fibres from four palm varieties are on display at Fashcultivate, currently on at 1971 Design Space in The Flag Island, Sharjah. Running until February 8, the exhibition features the works of seven Gulf-based designers who have referenced the date palm in their creations. Also, catch a snapshot of the exhibition at Dubai Design Week at D3.

+ 1971design.ae

Shop and Win

Head to City Centre Sharjah, spend Dh200 in any outlet and get the chance to pick up the keys to a Nissan XTrail 2020 that will be announced on December 1. Visitors can win a treat when they sit in one of the special seats in the food court and be crowned one of the 300 lucky winners of gifts and rewards. New winners will be announced every two hours from noon to 8pm all November.

+ citycentresharjah.com

Dubai Fitess Challenge Events

Tough Mudder

There’s still chance to mark this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge by signing up for the last Jeep Tough Mudder of the year, taking place at Dubai Festival City on Friday.

The team challenge is for people of all ages. Pick from four different course routes including, Jeep Tough Mudder 5k that includes 13+ obstacles on a 5km route; Jeep Tough Mudder Classic with 25+ obstacles on a 10km route; Jeep Tougher Mudder, which will take place on the Tough Mudder Classic route but with prizes for the fastest times. Kids can also join in the fun with Jeep Mini Mudder, a 1.6km course route for five to 13-year olds. From Dh100. Sign up online.

+ toughmudder.ae

Quranic Park

Running until Saturday between 4 and 11pm, the Quranic Park features a kids’ park with inflatables and a play area, along with a running track and a cycling hub with 100 free-to-use bicycles.