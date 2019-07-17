From summer activities to deals, we’ve compiled our top events for the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Nomadic Traces: Journeys of Arabian Scripts

An exhibition conceived and curated by Dr Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFares and featuring works by artists and designers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine, encompassing many disciplines, from drawing, art installations and ceramics to jewellery, textiles, fashion, furniture and objects. At Warehouse421 until July 28. Free entry.

Call 02-6768803

Cinem’Art at Louvre Abu Dhabi

The second season of Cinem’Art brings films that are inspired by artworks through classic and new movies free every Wednesday in July. Tonight, it’s Apollo 13, the 1995 film directed by Ron Howard, at 6pm. Films are free but prior booking is needed through the website.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Popular Culture and the City

This exhibition features artworks which embody the meaning of popular culture and its relationship with ‘the city’. Artists from Europe, the Americas and the Middle East will showcase various mediums, from collage and sculpture to painting and installation works. At Manarat Al Saadiyat until October 5. Free entry.

+ facebook.com/ManaratAlSaadiyat

Try the Beast Burrito

Taqado Mexican Kitchen has launched a 12-inch Beast Burrito weighing almost a kilo. Customisable with your choice of fillings, the burrito also comes with various combos. Dh50, available at all 18 locations across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi.

+ taqado.com

Al Qattara Arts Centre activities

Targetted at children ages 6-13, activities include drawing, pottery, paper quilling, excavation and other skills, happening daily throughout July from 9am until midday. Prices vary depending on activities. At Al Qattara Arts Centre, Al Ain. Register at email address below.

+ qac@dctabudhabi.ae.

DUBAI

Kids Summer Activities

Let your kids enjoy a number of fun activities including mini zumba, fitness, aqua games, cooking classes and lunch at Vibe. Enrol your little ones and adults get beach and pool access free. At The Retreat Palm Dubai. Prices start at Dh120.

+ theretreatpalmdubai.com

Fly Free with IMG Worlds

For every purchase of a full price ticket of Dh299 to IMG Worlds of Adventure will get the chance to convert their vouchers for a free return flight ticket. Flight vouchers do not include airport taxes, passenger duty, fuel surcharges and airport fee. Offer is on for a limited time only.

+ flyfreewithimg.com

Day Retreat

Take a dip in the temperature-controlled swimming pools or enjoy a leisurely swim in the cool waters of the Palm, and then receive a Dh150 food and beverage credit to use at the hotel’s restaurant and lounge outlets. Dh250 for adults and Dh125 for children. At Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Call 04-8182222

Made in Tashkeel

Artist Jassim Al Alwadhi with his work. Image Credit: Tashkeel

The exhibition features 100 works by 58 artists from 29 countries. Until September 10 at Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba 1. Open from 10am to 10pm every day except Friday. Free entry.

Call 04-3363313

New Vegan Menu

Lah Lah, the pan-Asian kitchen and bar at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, has added 13 new vegan-friendly dishes to its new menu. Dishes include Polemo Salad, Thai Green Mango Salad and Vegetable Green Curry.

+ Call 04-5191111

SHARJAH

Surface Tension Exhibition

Surface Tension exhibition Image Credit: Sharjah Art Foundation

The Sharjah Art Foundation is presenting a group exhibition, featuring works in video, painting, drawing and sculpture by artists Mohammad Al Faraj, Minam Apang, Dale Harding, Mire Lee, Randa Maroufi and Dala Nasser. Also on view are two additional shows: a solo exhibition by painter Andrew Stahl (until September 10) and exhibition Vantage Point Sharjah, until October 6. Free entry.

+ facebook.com/SharjahArt

Summer at Al Noor

From workshops on latte art, cupcake decoration, colouring, doodling and crafts, there’s a packed summer programme for all ages at Al Noor Island. Daily until August 31, 2019. Prices vary.