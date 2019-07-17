ABU DHABI
Nomadic Traces: Journeys of Arabian Scripts
An exhibition conceived and curated by Dr Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFares and featuring works by artists and designers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine, encompassing many disciplines, from drawing, art installations and ceramics to jewellery, textiles, fashion, furniture and objects. At Warehouse421 until July 28. Free entry.
Call 02-6768803
Cinem’Art at Louvre Abu Dhabi
The second season of Cinem’Art brings films that are inspired by artworks through classic and new movies free every Wednesday in July. Tonight, it’s Apollo 13, the 1995 film directed by Ron Howard, at 6pm. Films are free but prior booking is needed through the website.
+ louvreabudhabi.ae
Popular Culture and the City
This exhibition features artworks which embody the meaning of popular culture and its relationship with ‘the city’. Artists from Europe, the Americas and the Middle East will showcase various mediums, from collage and sculpture to painting and installation works. At Manarat Al Saadiyat until October 5. Free entry.
+ facebook.com/ManaratAlSaadiyat
Try the Beast Burrito
Taqado Mexican Kitchen has launched a 12-inch Beast Burrito weighing almost a kilo. Customisable with your choice of fillings, the burrito also comes with various combos. Dh50, available at all 18 locations across the UAE, including Abu Dhabi.
+ taqado.com
Al Qattara Arts Centre activities
Targetted at children ages 6-13, activities include drawing, pottery, paper quilling, excavation and other skills, happening daily throughout July from 9am until midday. Prices vary depending on activities. At Al Qattara Arts Centre, Al Ain. Register at email address below.
+ qac@dctabudhabi.ae.
DUBAI
Kids Summer Activities
Let your kids enjoy a number of fun activities including mini zumba, fitness, aqua games, cooking classes and lunch at Vibe. Enrol your little ones and adults get beach and pool access free. At The Retreat Palm Dubai. Prices start at Dh120.
+ theretreatpalmdubai.com
Fly Free with IMG Worlds
For every purchase of a full price ticket of Dh299 to IMG Worlds of Adventure will get the chance to convert their vouchers for a free return flight ticket. Flight vouchers do not include airport taxes, passenger duty, fuel surcharges and airport fee. Offer is on for a limited time only.
+ flyfreewithimg.com
Day Retreat
Take a dip in the temperature-controlled swimming pools or enjoy a leisurely swim in the cool waters of the Palm, and then receive a Dh150 food and beverage credit to use at the hotel’s restaurant and lounge outlets. Dh250 for adults and Dh125 for children. At Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Call 04-8182222
Made in Tashkeel
The exhibition features 100 works by 58 artists from 29 countries. Until September 10 at Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba 1. Open from 10am to 10pm every day except Friday. Free entry.
Call 04-3363313
New Vegan Menu
Lah Lah, the pan-Asian kitchen and bar at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, has added 13 new vegan-friendly dishes to its new menu. Dishes include Polemo Salad, Thai Green Mango Salad and Vegetable Green Curry.
+ Call 04-5191111
SHARJAH
Surface Tension Exhibition
The Sharjah Art Foundation is presenting a group exhibition, featuring works in video, painting, drawing and sculpture by artists Mohammad Al Faraj, Minam Apang, Dale Harding, Mire Lee, Randa Maroufi and Dala Nasser. Also on view are two additional shows: a solo exhibition by painter Andrew Stahl (until September 10) and exhibition Vantage Point Sharjah, until October 6. Free entry.
+ facebook.com/SharjahArt
Summer at Al Noor
From workshops on latte art, cupcake decoration, colouring, doodling and crafts, there’s a packed summer programme for all ages at Al Noor Island. Daily until August 31, 2019. Prices vary.
Call 06-5067000