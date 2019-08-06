ABU DHABI

Take For the Skies

Yas Marina is offering visitors the chance to book a trip with Seawings Seaplane Tours and take in the sights of Dubai and Abu Dhabi from a birds-eye view. A 20 per cent summer discount is being offered until August 31.

+ yasmarina.ae

Book Deal

Kalima is hosting a book sale with more than 400 titles of children’s and young adult books on offer with discounts of up to 70 per cent. The sale runs until August 24, on the second floor of Al Khalidiyah Mall, from 10am to 11pm. The exhibition will be held in conjunction with activities and attractions aimed at motivating children to read.

+ tcaabudhabi.ae

Snack on This

Enjoy a variety of complimentary snacks when you purchase a beverage every Wednesday between 6pm to 8pm at The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. The starters include tuna tartare and focaccia sandwiches.

Call 02-4988888

Pop Art Exhibition

The Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi is presenting a selection of artworks, embodying the meaning of popular culture at an exhibition, which will run at Manarat Al Saadiyat until October 6. It displays European, American and Middle Eastern Pop Art through collage, sculpture, painting and installation works.

+ manaratalsaadiyat.ae

SHARJAH

Sharjah Beach Library

Sharjah has launched the ‘Beach Library’ initiative to lure beachgoers into the world of written words at Al Khan Beach. The Mobile Beach Library project comes to reach a wider segment of society but also breaks the stereotypes about culture and reading being confined to a traditional setting. Go to the website for details.

+ sharjahwbc.com

Art Exhibition

Sharjah Art Foundation presents the first solo exhibition of the work of Andrew Stahl in the Middle East. The exhibition features a selection of the artist’s paintings dating from the 1970s and reveal a sculpture commissioned by Sharjah Art Foundation. It runs till September 10 and is free to attend.

+ sharjahart.org

DUBAI

Founding Fathers Exhibition

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), is hosting The Founding Fathers Exhibition by photographer Ramesh Shukla. Running until the end of the year, the exhibition is a collection of rare portraits of the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Shaikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, captured through the lens of Shukla. On display at the Etihad Museum. Tickets start from Dh10. Open from 10am to 8pm.

+ etihadmuseum.com

Valentine’s Day

Pierchic Restaurant, Al Qasr Madinat Jumeirah is serving a limited edition four-course set menu for Chinese Valentine’s Day today or the Qi Xi festival. Available for lunch and dinner and priced at Dh888, guests are welcomed with a ‘Vase of Love’ a sharing concoction and a duo of Dibba Oysters with green apple and dill.

Call 800-666353

Ladies Night

Headlines Cafe, Ibis Hotel, Dubai World Trade Centre is hosting a ladies night tonight with three complimentary beverages and 25 per cent discount on a la carte orders. Plus, live music by Aks the band. From 8.30pm.

Call 052-3377510

Brazilian Treat

Brazil at Frevo, located at Fairmont The Palm is promoting traditional Brazilian cuisine through a meal deal. The meal is priced at Dh295 per person, from 6pm to 11.30pm.

Call 04-4673457

Party at Mantis

Charly Black, the popular singer, song writer, will touch down in Dubai for a live show at Mantis, Podium level in Emirates Financial Towers, for his first ever performance in the UAE. Doors open at 10.30pm and continues until 4am. Call to rsvp.

Call 058-8922488

Roast it Up

The Lion at H Dubai, Shaikh Zayed Road is serving up a traditional roast dinner, starting from Dh95, available daily from 5pm to 10pm.

Call 04-3592366

Quiz Night

Get your geek on as the ‘Marvelous Superhero Edition’ quiz night gets underway at Publique, Souk Madinat tonight from 8pm and again on August 14. Email to register.