ABU DHABI

Historical Programme

Qasr Al Muwaiji is hosting the ‘Royal Bisht’ workshop today, which will trace the history of the robe traditionally associated with the Gulf. The workshop also looks at the art of making the garment. Additionally, several royal bishts that belonged to Al Nahyan family will be on display. The workshop is free of charge and open to the public. More details and timings online.

+ qasralmuwaiji.ae

Post-Work Hang Out

Relax and unwind after a busy day from 5 to 8pm at JW Steakhouse in Marriott Downtown and get a 40 per cent discount on a selection of signature menu items and beverages. You can also make this space your work area away from the bustle. Call 02-3047777

After-School Mania

Let your kids enjoy a dose of real-world experiences with the return of Kidzania’s After School Mania in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi from Sunday to Wednesday after 4:pm for Dh99. Promotion is valid until October 31.

+ kidzania.ae

‘Flight’ by Vox Motus

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi is showcasing a story of lost refugee children in dangerous lands, through Flight by Scottish theatre company, Vox Motus. Based on the book Hinterland by Caroline Brothers and adapted by Oliver Emanuel, the theatre experience runs until September 21 in The Black Box at The Arts Center. Directed by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison, Flight mixes graphic novel with audioplay. Each member of the audience will be seated individually in a personal booth. The performance is limited to 25 people per performance and is recommended for ages 16+ due to mature themes. Tickets are available online and start at Dh50. Screening time varies, depending on date picked.

+ nyuad-artscenter.org

DUBAI

‘Friends’ Heads Downtown

The signature orange couch that saw your favourite Friends stars bonding over the years has arrived in Dubai and it’s one of the few global destinations celebrating the 25th anniversary of the hit show.

The Central Perk Cafe has been set at two locations, first by the Waterfall Atrium in The Dubai Mall and later moved outdoors on a floatie on The Dubai Fountain against the backdrop of Burj Khalifa where it will stay from September 22 for a month. Burj Khalifa will also present a special Friends-themed LED show at 8.30pm and again at 9.30pm on September 22. The signature theme song, I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts will be choreographed for a sync performance on The Dubai Fountain with the Burj Khalifa show.

+ thedubaimall.com

Art Exhibition

An exhibition titled ‘Tasheel — The Alumni Return’, which opens today, highlights how some talented artists have returned to further the industry in the UAE. Out of the eight artists exhibiting, six of them are Emirati. The exhibition, which opens at 7pm tonight, runs until October 29 at Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba.

+ tashkeel.org

Porcelain Painting

Learn porcelain painting discipline and techniques with Kinda Zachery that will help you personalise and decorate a porcelain plate. Taking place at The Workshop, Al Wasl Road from 10am to 12.30pm for Dh285 per session or Dh855 for three classes inclusive of materials, plus VAT. This workshop is ideal for people aged 15 and above.

Call 04-3412595

Dining Deal

Ghaya Grand Hotel is hosting curry nights from Dh79, featuring Indian, Japanese and Chinese cuisine on weekdays from 6 to 11pm.

Call 04-4293300

3D Mini Golf

Experience the 3D Blacklight Mini Golf course at JBR, Bahar Plaza Level. The floor, walls and ceiling of the course are lit up by bright and colourful images hand painted by 3D artists. Tickets priced from Dh90.

Call 04-5657621

SHARJAH

Taste of Italy

Experience the taste of Italy at Al Dente in Coral Beach Resort, Sharjah with dishes such as risotto, homemade pasta, meats and thin-crust pizza. Avail a 25 per cent discount on your bill when you share your experience on social media. This offer is valid from noon to midnight for September.

Call 06-5229999

Art Day

(Be)Longing, an exhibition featuring works of graduates from the College of Arts and Design, University of Sharjah will be showcased until September 25. Curated by Tor Seidel and Shaikha Al Mazrou, all works address issues of domesticity, place and identity. At Maraya Art Center from 5 to 6pm.