From free Dubai Fitness Challenge events to concerts and shows, here are our top picks

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

3MA Live

One of the most prestigious ensembles in African classical music and jazz, 3MA is the trio of Ballake Sissoko, Driss Al Maloumi and Rajery, virtuosi string musicians who will bring a blend of African and Arab music to Abu Dhabi. Each musician’s style is emblematic of their respective African countries, but all share a musical passion, a reciprocal dialogue and a beautiful friendship. At Cultural Foundation from 8pm. Tickets start at Dh50.

+ culturalfoundation.ae.

Zombie Fun at KidZania

Learn the thriller dance or zombie Zumba, watch out for some crazy dance moves as little monsters burn the dance floor. Kids can also sign up for the Slime Workshop where a scientist will teach them how to make scary slime to take home. Entry to the attraction costs Dh67.5 for adults and Dh166.5 for kids.

+ kidzania.ae

The Art of Mosaic with Nasim Al Majid

Learn mosaic art with Emirati artist Nasim Al Majid. Create your own mini-mural by painting and gluing mosaic pieces together into a work of art. From 5 to 7pm at the Cultural Foundation. Dh250.

+ culturalfoundation.ae

10,000 Years of Luxury Talk

Join Olivier Gabet curator of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new exhibition ‘10,000 Years of Luxury’ and Director of Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris discusses the exhibition which celebrates a world history of the lavish and luxurious. Luxury fashion features prominently throughout the exhibition with loans from major couture houses including Christian Dior, Givenchy, Chloe, Azzedine Alaia, Maison Schiaparelli, Lanvin and more. Talk is from 6 to 8pm at Louvre Abu Dhabi. The exhibition officially opens tomorrow and will run until February 18. Museum entry is Dh60.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Invisibles Exhibition

Kyra Dupont Troubetzkoy waves good-bye to Dubai where she has lived for 8 years. In a tribute to the time she has spent here in the UAE, the author of Perles des Emirats and My Fantastic Life in Dubai puts up a photographic show called Invisibles, a series of portraits of the people we barely notice but who pace our everyday lives. The photos are on sale and each dirham goes to the people portrayed. At La Galerie, Alliance Francaise.

+ afdubai.org

12 Days Halloween Celebrations

Glowing pumpkins, slimy handprints and other spooky sights will be taking over City Centre Me’aisem until November 2. With a wide variety of events happening daily, children can embrace the Halloween spirit with all the activities. There will also be a UAE’s first Halloween Fun Run at 7.30am on Saturday.

+ citycentremeaisem.com

Wicked Black Pizza

Pizza Hut has launched its eeriest pizza ever this Halloween, challenging Dubai’s most daring pizza-lovers. Dubbed The Wicked Black, the creation is inspired by a wide-open monster mouth, ready to attack, featuring a black base with a ring of cheesy ‘teeth’ with signature toppings. Available until October 31 across the UAE. Prices vary depending on size.

+ pizzahut.ae

Wellness Mornings

Native Club at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, will host its first wellness morning for free from 9 to 11.30am starting with an outdoor complimentary yoga and singing bowl meditation session led by Diggi Singh. Guests will then be engaged in intimate talk on how to juice and its benefits, adopting an organic lifestyle and an introduction to Lymphatic massages followed by top tips for glowing skin

Call 04 519 1243

SHARJAH

Ride Back in Time

Trek through the Valley of Caves and witness a mountain made of millions of years of history. Enjoy a BBQ around the campfire with stories of local communities and discussions of the relationship between humans and nature. Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Sharjah. From 4pm to 9am the next day. Dh410.

+ connectwithnature.ae

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Try out experiential workouts including HIIT Boxing sessions, water sports, yoga, calisthenics and RPM. From 8am to 9.30pm daily until October 30.

Quranic Park

This fitness hub features a kids’ park with inflatables and a play area along with a running track and a cycling hub with 100 free-to-use bicycles. From 4 to 11pm daily until November 16.

One Central, DIFC

Join the destination packed with Zumba classes, Running Zone, Table Tennis, and Ride, Climb and Lift classes in association with 1Beat gym. From 7am to 8.30pm daily until November 16.

Sustainable City

The only fitness hub offering free horse-riding, Sustainable City is also hosting hip hop, karate, Zumba, body attack and more for the whole family to enjoy. Until Nomber 9.

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

The property will be organising a fun filled community run alongside the Dubai Canal. Participants will start at the entrance of the hotel and then run an hour. The event will be held on the November 14 from 7 to 8pm. Participants will have the chance to win prizes and can book their spot for free by contacting the hotel’s concierge desk.