Abu Dhabi

‘Friends’ at the Movies

As part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of hit sitcom Friends, Vox Cinemas is selecting some of the best episodes across the show’s 10-year run and screening it at a cinema near you. Today’s showcase includes The One With Chandler In A Box, The One With Ross’ Wedding — Part 2, The One Where Everyone Finds Out and The One Where Ross Got High. The episodes will screen in 4K. Schedule online. Tickets start at Dh36.75.

+ voxcinemas.com

Halloween Party at Coya

Peruvian restaurant Coya Abu Dhabi is hosting its Halloween party tonight. Think totems, shrines and candles setting the mood, as guests are encouraged to show up in their best costumes in keeping with the supernatural Latin American theme. Live performances will entertain, along with resident DJs. The party kicks off at 9pm. Entry is free.

Call 02-3067000

Cultural History

The Journey of a Piece Programme showcases antique clay pots at the Al Ain Museum. The pots are from the settlement of Bidaa Bint Saud, dating back to the Iron Age and the first millennium BCE. Also see arrowheads and stone coffers. Until October 31. Entry is Dh3.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

Film Screening

Warehouse421 is collaborating with the Goethe-Institut, the German cultural association, to bring the documentary Eva Hesse tonight, a film based on the German-American sculptor. The documentary explores the life and works of the artist, whose art is hung in museums in New York, Paris and London. At 7.30pm. Entry is free.

+ warehouse421.ae

Yoga at the Park

Check out the ‘Yoga at Umm Al Emarat Park’, held every Sunday and Wednesday. The beginner-friendly outdoor classes start at 7pm at the Park’s grounds by the Wisdom Garden. The classes feature a blend of Hatha Yoga asanas and breath-synchronised Vinyasa flows. Each class will close with a guided meditation. Park entry is Dh10.

+ ummalemaratpark.ae

Dubai

On Wellbeing Economies

As part of the public programme of its current exhibition, ‘Speculative Landscapes’, NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Art Gallery is collaborating with Cinema Akil to present the On Wellbeing Economies film series. Selected by one of the exhibition’s four UAE-based artists, Raja’a Khalid. Tonight’s screening is A Cure for Wellness at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue at 7.30pm. Entry is free.

+ cinemaakil.com

Zheng He’s Opens

Zheng He’s, the Chinese restaurant at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam has reopened its doors with a new chef. New offerings by Chef Wei include lobster dumplings with caviar and lemongrass sauce, Boston lobster and Zheng He’s Peking Duck.

+ jumeirah.com

Freddy’s Delivers

Popular American restaurant Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has launched city-wide delivery. The burger chain, which opened outlets in The Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates, is working with delivery providers Zomato, Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Talabat. Get a 20 per cent discount on your first order across any of the delivery platforms.

Call 04-3250701

Mysterious 2.0

Watch mentalist Praveen with his mind reading skills and illusionist Arnaud as he performs illusion tricks in their show tonight at The Junction. Tickets from Dh75 and admission at 8pm.

Call 04-3388525

Zabeel Ladies Club

Women looking to break a sweat in a comfortable environment can head over to Zabeel Ladies Club, where Jude Fitness has set up a hub until Saturday. Pick and choose your workouts with a varied selection of group classes including yoga and outdoor cycling to make the most of Dubai’s winter weather. Full schedule online. + zlc.ae

The Pointe

Whether you’re looking to get your heart rate up with an intense workout or cool down with a meditative class, explore an array of free exercise sessions running until October 30 at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Attend yoga and HIIT Boxing sessions by Adidas Boxing or ride the waves during watersport classes by Yellow Boats. You can get in some cardio during Zumba and Pound Classes, African Dance, Calisthenics and RPM as well. Daily schedule online.

+ dubaifitnesschallen-ge.com

Wellness Wednesdays

The health club at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is hosting Wellness Wednesdays in its indoor workout space. The session offers 30-minute complimentary seminars hosted in the basement lounge. Today, at 10.30am, learn the benefits of stretching and foam rolling. To register, call the number below.