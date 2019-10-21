Abu Dhabi

Neon Book Hunt

Umm Al Emarat Park is hosting its night-time Neon Book Hunt, daily from 6pm to 9pm. Using maps, LED neon lights, clues and their detection skills, little ones and adults will have the chance to ‘hunt’ for books dispersed throughout the park. More than 1,000 books will be hidden for the young to find, read, and claim as their own. Books are donated by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Kalima Translation Project, among others. Additionally, keep an eye out for prizes hidden inside the books. Park entry is Dh10.

Call 02-6669559

The Magic of Arab Shadow Theatre

Shadow play is a performing art with long and rich history in the Arab World. Since its inception, Arab shadow play has continued to entertain. Tonight’s talk, led by Li Guo, Professor of Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies, University of Notre Dame, aims at a survey of this long-lived tradition—from the earliest sighting in the 10th century to its gradual decline on the eve of modernity, and the modern day efforts to preserve this cultural heritage. At the NYU Abu Dhabi Institute, from 6.30 to 8pm at the NYUAD Campus, Conference Center.

Spa Treat for a Cause

Observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island is giving 50 per cent of proceeds from its Pretty In Pink Massage and Facial, priced at Dh850, to Al Jalila Foundation to support its #Pinktober campaign. Custom made to every guests skin type, the 120-minutes body and face treatment is designed to restore balance and provide hydration while combating the adverse effects of the environment.

Call 02-4922222

Flavours of Arabia

Enjoy dishes from the Middle East and Levant region with this theme night held every Tuesday at Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi | The St. Regis Saadiyat Island. The buffet runs from 6.30 to 11pm, priced at Dh230 per person, inclusive of soft beverages and Dh415 per person inclusive of house beverages.

Call 02-4988888

Street Food

Khayal Restaurants at Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi transforms into a food truck, offering a wide range of tastes from all around the world every Tuesday. Adults pay Dh220 per person and Dh95 for kids between 6-12 years. from 6.30 to 10.30pm on the hotel grounds.

Call 02-2014000

Dubai

Film Screening

Watch Eric Khoo’s Ramen Shop at Cinema Akil until October 31. The film follows a young man’s exploration of his Singaporean roots through food. Tonight at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at Dh52.50 and are available online. At Alserkal Avenue.

+ cinemaakil.com

Ladies Night

[u]bk is offering three complimentary drinks to ladies tonight, with live music. From 7 to 10pm every Tuesday at the Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Call 04-4380000

Retro Night

Tuesdays are all about the 80s and 90s at WXYZ Bar, Aloft Dubai South, which celebrates its Retro Night. Be ready to be taken back while enjoying unlimited bites with two house beverages for Dh 99 per person. From 5 to 7pm.

Call 04-8238888

Project Rising Star

Explore a haunted experience on board the QE2 this October. Guests will be able to navigate spaces of the ship that have remained untouched for decades with the lines between historic fact and fiction blurring. The attraction runs until November 2 with three levels of terror with tonight’s Level 1 experience safe for families and the faint of heart. Priced at Dh55. At 3.30pm.

+ qe2.com

Free Fitness First Classes

As part of the 30-day programme of events, Fitness First is hosting a series of free to attend 30-minute work-out classes and activities throughout the city. The Fitness First Zone at Kite Beach will host spinning, boxing, yoga and zumba sessions, while The Pointe invites fitness lovers to try Pilates, Body Combat and Body Attack classes and visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall can experience HIIT and circuit sessions. For a full schedule, go to the website below

+ uae.fitnessfirstme.com

Hamdan Sports Complex

Whatever your age, fitness level or interest, you can explore the region’s largest indoor sports complex for all the free fitness activities and make every minute of your 30×30 count. Dive into one of the three Olympic pools during public swimming classes, practise breathing during yoga sessions or challenge your friends to a spitfire round of badminton. Schedule online below.

+ hamdansc.com

Downtown Dubai

Meditate during an expert-led yoga session, increase your heartbeat in a hip hop cardio session or challenge yourself to a HIIT circuit. This neighbourhood is doubling in energy during the Dubai Fitness Challenge to help Dubai become the fittest city in the world. Fun activities will be taking place across Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, including South Ridge, Downtown Eats, Dubai Opera Garden, Burj Plaza and Souk Al Bahar. Schedule below.

+ soukalbahar.ae

Sharjah

Fun at Al Noor Island

Spend the day at Al Noor Island and enjoy activities that include a visit to The Butterfly House, as well as pre-booked packages such as Yoga at Sunrise and art sessions for children. Noor Island is open from 9am to 11pm on weekdays and 9am to midnight on weekends.

Call 06-5067000

Sweet Treats

Indulge in a pink pavlova for a cause with this meringue-based dessert with strawberries and pistachio nuts at Shababeek in Al Qasbah Canal, Sharjah from 9am to midnight for Dh45 until October 31. Proceeds from the sale will be donated towards Breast Cancer awareness.