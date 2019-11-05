Image Credit:

DUBAI

Humanitarian Aid in Times of Hot Peace

Listen to a talk by Dr Unni Karunakara, the former International President of Medecins Sans Frontieres and Doctors Without Borders (MSF) from 2010-13. Dr Karunakara will talk about living and working on the frontlines of medical humanitarian aid and the challenges faced by MSF. At Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai International Academic City, from 10.30am. Free to attend but registration is must at the email address below.

+ elsa.ashish@manipaldubai.com

Taco Tuesdays

For six hours, binge on either chicken, beef or vegetarian for just Dh10 per piece. At Zoco, Level 1, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, from 5 to 11pm.

Call 04-4370044

Unlimited Food and Drinks

Skip breakfast and head down to the Laguna Waterpark where you can work up an appetite while getting your adrenaline fix on one of five waterslides. In between adventure and unlimited meals, you can relax and catch some rays at the infinity pool or one of the cabanas with direct beach access. All-day admission, inclusive of all you can eat and drink for Dh195 (at the gate) or Dh175 (online). Dh145 for children under nine.

+ lagunawaterpark.com

Yalla Biryani

Zafran Indian Bistro is celebrating the rich, flavourful and wholesome dish with a special menu. From a traditional Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani to the more complex Awadhi Gosht Dum Biryani (lamb) and Murgh Sufiyani Biryani (chicken), there’s something for everyone. Prices start at Dh72.

Call 04-2840987

Vegan Set Menu

In celebration of November being Vegan Awareness Month, Asian street food restaurant, Asian5, has announced a Vegan Set Menu featuring a selection of starters, mains and desserts, topped with a beverage, for Dh 75. Available at either the Downtown, Dafza or BurJuman restaurants until November 30.

+ asian5restaurant.com

Conscious Consumption

The exhibition seeks to bring together design practitioners from across the UAE to highlight how the country’s creative community is currently using sustainable and recycled materials in their practice and integrating ideas of sustainability into their work. On opening night tonight, Join the practitioners at 8pm as they discuss the opportunities and challenges of working with sustainable and natural materials in the UAE. At Tashkeel Studio and Gallery. Free entry.

+ tashkeel.org

ABU DHABI

10,000 Years of Luxury

The Louvre Abu Dhabi’s new exhibition of 350 objects chronicles our fascination with the lavish and the luxurious, charting how our ideas of luxury have changed over ten millennia. It features extravagant ancient offerings, finery from the 18th-century court at Versailles and examples of 20th century couture, including iconic fashion designs from couture houses. Entry is Dh60.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Marine Traditions

In this programme, visitors can watch a set of demonstrations and workshops that convey the everyday lives and tasks of Emirati fishermen and pearl divers at sea. From 10am to 1pm at Qasr Al Hosn. Tickets are Dh30 for adults and Dh15 for children.

+ qasralhosn.ae

SHARJAH

Register for Sculpture Class

In the intermediate level of the sculpture course, participants will learn the step-by-step process for forming a sculptural work, starting from constructing the metal structure that supports the work to building the sculpture and carving the details and texture. At Al Hamriyah Art Centre, Sharjah Art Foundation. On Wednesday from 9am.

+ sharjahart.org

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Register for Dubai Run 30x30

Be part of history as Shaikh Zayed Road opens for a public fun run on Friday, giving you an on-foot perspective of iconic buildings that you may normally miss. The event is free and open to all, but registration is must on the website below. Two distances are available, a 5km fun run, open to all ages and abilities, and a 10km run which is open to people 18+ years and must be completed within 80 minutes. Run begins at Dubai World Trade Centre at 6am.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Get Walking, Earn Free Food

Join BB Social Dining’s Superbowl Challenge and get a complimentary Super Bowl if you complete 10k steps in a day. You will need to show proof via a tracking device and enter as many times as you like. Email your entry to the address below to receive a voucher. Until November 30.

+ hello@thisisbb.com

One Central

Join the DIFC destination packed with Zumba classes, Running Zone, Table Tennis, and Ride, Climb & Lift classes in association with 1Beat. Daily from 7am to 8.30pm. Until November 14.

Wild Workout at Sustainable City