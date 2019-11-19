Wizkid Image Credit: Getty Images

ABU DHABI

Poetry Night

Step up for a celebration of poetry as a popular heritage passed down through generations. This event is part of Abu Dhabi Moments, an initiative by the Department of Community Development and part of the Abu Dhabi Accelerated Development Programme ‘Ghadan 21’. Poetry Night features selected poets and welcomes writers, intellectuals and poetry lovers. Tonight, from 7 to 9pm at the Majlis Al Mushrif. Another session to be held on December 10.

+ abudhabimoments.ae

LoveBox Live

Spend your mid-week with live music every Tuesday at Jazz@PizzaExpress in WTC Mall with the soulfull sounds of LoveBox as they sing r’n’b, jazz, neo soul and classic pop. Guests can also have their favourite song played by the band.

Call 02-4447752

Ladies Night

Let the breeze of Aquarium catch you with unlimited beverages for ladies for Dh55 at Aquarium Seafood Restaurant in Yas Marina from 7 to 11pm. Soak up the lively atmosphere and dance the night away as the DJ sets the mood.

Call 050-6969357

Free Yoga

A new yoga experience has launched at Abu Dhabi’s as The Galleria Al Maryah Island launches yoga sessions. The complimentary classes will take place outdoors on level 4 at the Sky Park offering views of the capital. The sessions start November 18 and will take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday morning from 8.30am to 9.30am and are aimed at all levels from complete beginners to advanced practitioners. The classes will be led by an experienced yoga instructor. Participants just need to bring a mat and suitable clothing. Email to participate 24 hours before the class.

+ yoga@thegalleria.ae

DUBAI

Wizkid Live

Get your week mid-week groove on with a live performance of Wizkid, one of Africa’s hottest pop stars, at White Dubai tonight and enjoy afro beats and dance hall at the Star Boy night. Wizkid has collaborated with several artists over the years and was featured on the hits ‘Brown Skin Girl’ with Beyonce, ‘Energy (Stay Far Away)’ with Skepta, ‘Bad Girl’ with Jesse Jags, etc. Ladies get free entry along with free-flowing drinks and the platters of unlimited sushi from 10pm to 1am while the price for entry for gents starts from Dh300.

Call 050-4430933

Free Barbershop Sessions

Head to Distillery, the speakeasy-style gastropub in Downtown Dubai as it will be hosting free barbershop sessions at 8pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in collaboration with the Jazz Lounge Spa. While there, enjoy a special Movember menu, include beef ribs, build-your-own hotdogs, and fish and chip burger. Get a discount card the unlocks a 25 per cent discount on the your bill after four visits to Distillery this month.

Unlimited Pizza and Pasta

Head to Carluccio’s and experience unlimited rounds of pizza and pasta dishes for you and your family and friends every Tuesday from 6pm. Available at all of Carluccio’s locations for just Dh89 (Dubai price) or Dh99 (Eastern Mangroves, Abu Dhabi price) and unlimited beverages for Dh139. Children under 11 years eat free.

+ carlucciosme.com

Feast from the East

Uncover Asia’s culinary secrets in market-style buffet and indulge in an exciting selection of Asia favourites every Tuesday from 7 to 10.30pm for Dh195, including soft beverages, at The Market in Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City. Kids eat for free.

Call 04-4355577

International Men’s Day

Celebrate International Men’s Day at Bar 44 tonight with a complimentary beverage, as you soak in 360-degree views of the Arabian Gulf, Dubai’s skyline and the Palm Jumeirah. There is also a special menu crafted for the occasion. From 6pm.

Call 04-3176000

Pamper Time

Looking to glam things up for the week? Pretty Wow Hair and Beauty Bazaar throws open its doors today in JLT and they have bouncy blow-dries, fresh nails, eyebrows on fleek on the menu. The venue is open from 9am to 9pm on weekdays and 7am to 4pm on Fridays. Located in RO-2, Gold Crest Views, Cluster V in JLT.

Call: 04-5726437

SHARJAH

Sharjah Stamp Exhibition

NAT_141112_Stamp Exhibition Nasser Al Serkal (LEFT) and Dr Adel Al Kasadi, during the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition which commences on November 11, 2014, held in Mega Mall.PHOTO Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf news

The 10th Edition of Sharjah Stamp Exhibition kicks off today at Mega Mall Sharjah. Organised by the Emirates Philatelic Association (EPA), the event, which runs until November 23, is bringing together enthusiasts and collectors of rare stamps from the UAE and the world. The exhibition aims to shed more light on the cultural legacy and long postal history of the UAE by displaying collections of stamps and currencies, in addition to providing a platform for philatelists, stamp collectors, and hobbyists to extend their collections.