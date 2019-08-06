Enjoy a taco night in Dubai or take in some jazz in Abu Dhabi

Photo Competition

National Geographic Abu Dhabi (NGAD) and Almarai are accepting entries for ‘Moments’, the Mena annual regional photography competition, until August 10. ‘Moments’ allows winners to learn from NatGeo experts through a travel expedition. Under the theme of ‘Souqs of the Middle East’, the 2019 edition invites photographers to capture the diversity and stories of markets from the Arab world. Submission details online.

+ natgeo-moments.com

ABU DHABI

Jazz Night

Jazz Pizza Express Abu Dhabi will now host a weekly Tuesday jam night. Enjoy an opening jazz-based set from 8pm, following which the stage is open for musicians of the capital to join and improvise. No sign up required. At World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, The Hub, Level 5.

Call 02-4447752

Taco Night

Velocity, Marriott Hotel Downtown Abu Dhabi hosts its weekly taco night on Tuesdays. Pick one out of the three taco options and two bottles of beverages for Dh72. Also get a chance to win a beach bag and a towel with every deal purchase. From 4pm until 2am.

+ facebook.com/velocityabudhabi

DUBAI

Dining Deal

Tuck into a three-course menu priced at Dh195 at Graze Gastro Grill and Bar. The menu includes buratta, deep fried calamari, oysters, flank steak, filet mignon, New York strip, rib eye, braised short rib and a signature burger. At La Ville Hotel and Suites, City Walk, every Saturday to Wednesday from 6.30pm to 11.30pm until August 31.

Call 04-4033111

Beauty and the Beat

Every Tuesday, DJ Dane Bowers takes over the decks at the Atelier M lounge for the ‘Beauty and the Beat’ ladies night in Dubai Marina. A three-course meal with two complimentary drinks is priced at Dh190. From 6pm until 1am.

Call 04-4507766

Lunch for Dh89

La Farine Cafe and Bakery is serving a special healthy business lunch menu with a two-course set menu for Dh89, or a three-course set menu with tea or coffee for Dh99 per person. From Sunday to Thursday from noon until 4pm.

Call 04-4143000

Made in Tashkeel

The exhibition features 100 works by 58 artist. It explores the depth and diversity of contemporary practice by UAE-based artists. Until September 10 at Tashkeel, Nad Al Sheba 1. Open from 10am to 10pm every day except Fridays. Free entry.

Call 04-3363313

Meet Barney

Spend an afternoon with Barney and Friends at City Walk. Enjoy arts and crafts workshops, arcade games, dance flash mobs and more. Between 4pm and 7pm until August 17.

+ citywalk.ae

Oyster Promotion

Celebrate International Oysters Day at Cavalli Club Dubai with unlimited oysters and bubbles until August 7. Head down between 8.30pm and 11pm and get unlimited oysters and bubbles for Dh299. Tonight, only users of the Cavalli Club Mobile App can avail this offer. Tomorrow, it is open to everyone.

Call 050-9910400

Quiz Night

Put your encyclopedic trivia knowledge to the test at Dubliner’s, Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre or the chance to win bar tabs and meal vouchers. Every Tuesday from 8pm onwards.

Call 04-7022455

Taco Tuesdays

Tuck into unlimited tacos every Tuesday at La Tablita, Hyatt Regency Creek Heights. Select your favourites from the ‘all you can eat’ taco menu between 6pm and midnight. Priced at Dh119 per person.

Call 04-5531212

SHARJAH

Summer at Al Noor

From workshops on latte art, cupcake decoration, colouring, doodling and crafts, there’s a packed summer programme for all ages at Al Noor Island. Daily until August 31. Prices vary.

Call 06-5067000

Dim Sum Time

Every Tuesday night, tuck into a selection of dumplings, gyozas and siew mai with an all-you-can-eat dim sum promotion at Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah. Free-flowing soft beverages are included in this Dh59 per person deal between 6.30pm and 11pm.