From your last chance to do Eid activities to new cinema openings, here are our top picks

ABU DHABI

Eid Fireworks (Last Day)

Tonight at 9pm a fireworks show will light up the Yas Marina. It’s free to view from the promenade, but various restauarants have special offers, along with the view.

+ yasmarina.ae/dine

Around the World Dance Show

A dance troupe will combine culture, colour and artistry during the ongoing Eid Al Adha celebrations at Dalma Mall. The show will conclude with a performance on a popular Emirati music. Performances are from 5.30 to 10.30pm. Today is the last day. Free to watch.

+ dalmamall.ae

Eid Al Adha Festival

A consumer exhibition showcasing everything you need for Eid Al Adha. At Hall No 8 and 9 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). From 5 to 11pm until Saturday. Free entry.

Call 02-6766700

Paw Patrol Show

Fans of the Nickelodeon TV show can expect to see techsavvy boy Ryder and his group of six-rescue dogs work together to protect the Adventure Bay community. There will be three shows daily: 4pm, 6pm and 8pm, as well as games at the Paw Patrol Adventure Bay activity area from 3 to 8pm daily. Until Friday. At World Trade Center (WTC) Abu Dhabi.

+ facebook.com/wtcad

Buy Three, Get Four

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Theme parks Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi are offering 4-for-3 ticket prices through Eid. Also, opening times have been extended to 10pm until Friday.

+ yaswaterworld.com

DUBAI

Eid at the Museum

Dubai Museum is celebrating Eid Al Adha with live folklore performances, poetry and traditional handicrafts. Eid gifts will be distributed to attendees. Today from 8.30am to 8.30pm. Tickets are Dh3 for adults and Dh1 for children under the age of 6.

+ dubaiculture.gov.ae

Eid at Children’s City (Last Day)

Enjoy shows such as Baby Shop, Bubble Show, Magic Show, Making Gifts for Haj Pilgrims, Arts Corner, Eid Fun Brings Us Together, LOL Surprise Dolls Show and Spacetoon Fun at Children’s City, Dubai Creek. Shows from 11am to 6pm until today. Entry is Dh10 for kids and Dh15 for adults (16 years and above).

+ childrencity.ae

Catch Junk & Funk Crew

Today is the last day to catch the dance troupe, which will repurposescrapyard recycled material to make foot-tapping music. They’ll use everything from trashcans, buckets, pans and bottles. At City Centre Deira at 4.30, 6, 7.30 and 9.30pm.

+ facebook.com/CityCentreDeira

Glow Parade at City Walk

Catch a troupe performers with glowing dresses and costumes, as part of Eid Al Adha celebrations. Today is the last day. Timings are 6pm, 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm.

+ facebook.com/CityWalkDubai

Play Doh Fun at Dubai Marina Mall

The Dome Atrium of the mall will transform into a playground where children can mix Play Doh, match it, shape it and experience adding colour and fun into their worlds. From 12 to 8pm. Free to attend. Until Saturday.

+ dubaimarinamall.com

AJMAN

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in 'Jabariya Jodi'.

Star Cinemas Now at Grand Mall Star Cinemas has opened its doors at the Grand Mall, Ajman in time for the Eid Al Adha long weekend and film releases. Catch the latest picks, including ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ or Bollywood film ‘Jabariya Jodi’.

+ starcinemas.com

SHARJAH

Sharjah Fun Fair

Featuring activities and events for the family, try your skills at the Transformers Gaming Station, work it off at one of the many Sports Zones. Tickets are Dh45 at the venue or Dh30 online. At Expo Centre Sharjah, until Saturday.