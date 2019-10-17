Catch free movies in the park in Abu Dhabi or celebrate festival of Karva Chauth in Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Burger Treat

Grand Millennium Al Wahda has launched a special burger menu at Porters English Pub. Visitors can choose from a varierty of American, Greek, salmon, Angus beef and healthy burger meals. Meals start at Dh59 and offer valid until December 13.

Call 02-4953890

Abu Dhabi Boat Show

Experience a number of adrenaline charged watersports for Dh20 per person until Saturday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). Water demonstrations and stunt performances, along with live music and evening shows are set to entertain. Guests can also take a trip on a heritage boat, take a sailing lesson from experts.

+ abudhabi.platinumlist.net

Movies at the Park

Aladdin still Image Credit: Disney

Yas Movies in the Park kicks off today with the screening of Pokemon Detective Pikachu. Doors open at 4pm with live music and entertainment for everyone. At 6.30pm, the movie kicks off. At 9pm, fantasy film Aladdin (pictured) screens. Entry is free. Register to attend.

+ yasmovies.ae

Dubai

Karva Chauth Party

Women who are fasting and celebrating the Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth can attend an Indian cultural party today at Park Regis Krin Kin Hotel to break fast together and indulge in traditional activities and a fashion walk. A Mrs Karwa Chauth of the year will also be crowned. The event runs from 4pm to 8.30pm. Entry is Dh35.

Call: 04-3771111

Aegis and Super Tekla Live

Nineties-born band Aegis take take the stage alongside veteran comedian-actor Super Tekla. Enjoy seven hours of singing and dancing tonight from 8.30pm to 2.30am at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is for 21 years and up. Tickets from Dh125.

Call 055-9723311

The Laughter Factory

Ireland’s funny stand-up star Eleanor Tiernan who’s considered the queen of social faux pas will open the comedy night at TRYP by Wyndham, followed by London-based Emmanuel Sonubi and Mike Capozzola. Tickets priced at Dh160. From 9pm.

Call 050-8786728

Festive Indian Feast

Bombay Brasserie at Taj Dubai is marking the Hindu festival of Karva Chauth with a traditional three-course vegetarian set menu. Starter includes paneer tikka. Mains are served sharing style, where guests can sample Lucknowi biryani, while dessert is rabri malpua, a sweetened pancake. Women who are fasting on the day will be able to visit the Secret Garden for a view of the moon and offered essentials to break their fast. The Dh195 deal runs from 6pm to midnight.

Call 04-4383100

The Big Bad Wolf book sale

The book fair returns to Dubai bringing together millions of new titles under one roof. A range of genres from modern classics to thrillers will be available with a discount of 50 to 80 per cent. Gather your book buddies and head to Sound Stage 2 and 3, Dubai Studio City. Free entry. Until October 20.

Call 04-3914664

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Live

Catch the live performance of the longest running Broadway show, The Phantom of the Opera, which runs at the Dubai Opera until November 9. Tickets, start at Dh250 and are available online. Timings vary.

+ dubaiopera.com

Night at the Jungle

DJ Tala Samman is taking to the decks tonight at Toro Toro, Grosvenor House Dubai. To kick off the night, Sam &Tonic will be digging deep into their repertoire to get guests pumped up, with 90s-inspired R’n’B and House tunes. Series of surprises throughout the night, including an hour of specially-priced beverages.

Call 04-3176000

Coffee for a Cause

Costa Coffee UAE has teamed up with Al Jalila Foundation and Brest Friends to raise money and awareness throughout Breast Cancer Awareness month. All stores in the UAE will sell the Think Pink macaroon and latte where proceeds will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation. All through October.

Sharjah

Sharjah International Film Festival

Catch the screening of Saudi Arabian film Zero Distance at the Sharjah International Film Festival for Children and Youth, which ends tomorrow. Screening at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) from 6.20pm, followed by a Q&A, the film follows Majid, a photographer, who loses his memory and must uncover the mystery. The film is one of many screening on the day. For a full schedule of films, log on to the website.