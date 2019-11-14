Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Tea and Coffee Festival

Discover an array of beans and blends at the Abu Moments festival at Marsa Al Bateen. Running until Saturday from 4pm to 2am, the event will showcase drinks from around the globe. Budding baristas can show off their skills at the competitions taking place through the weekend for a chance to win prized.

+ abudhabimoments.ae

Nature After Dark

Explore nature under the moonlight by floating down the Abu Dhabi mangroves, Discover the wildlife that inhabit the forest and how people can do more to protect this ecosystem. No previous experience is necessary. The tour is priced at Dh220 at the Eastern Mangroves National Park.

+ connectwithnature.ae

Circus Night Brunch

Enjoy Italian inspired dishes and circus treats while listening to live music at Jazz PizzaExpress from 8 to 11pm for Dh199 with house beverages at Dh22. After party deals follow on from 11pm with Dh20 beverages and DJ Rabbit bringing party classics.

Call 02-4447752

Kaki King Live

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) is hosting the Middle East premiere of Data Not Found, a multimedia concert by guitarist, composer, and Golden Globe nominee Kaki King. The performance runs until Friday at 8pm in The Black Box at The Arts Center at NYUAD. The concert blends new music, spoken text, projection mapping, and other technologies. Tickets priced at Dh100.

+ nyuad-artscenter.org

DUBAI

Quavo, Takeoff and Offset live

Catch American rapper and record producer Quavo, along with fellow Migos member Takeoff, live tonight at Drai’s Dubai. The duo will perform for a special edition of Ladies Night. Complimentary entry and drinks for ladies until 1am. For guys, entry is Dh200, including two drinks for early birds. From 10pm until 4am at Meydan Racecourse. Elsewhere, Migos’ third member Offset has found himself a gig at Base Dubai. The American rapper will perform hits from his debut solo album, Father of 4. Doors open at 10pm. Call for bookings.

Call 052-3888857 (Drai’s Dubai) and 055-3134999 (Base Dubai)

Deacon Blue Peformance

The Scottish pop-rock band performs tonight at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Hit nostalgia on the mix tape as 80s stars Ricky Ross, Lorraine McIntosh, James Prime and Dougie Vipond belt out Real Gone Kid and Chocolate Girl. General admission tickets are available online at Dh175. Concert kicks off at 9pm.

+ theirishvillage.ticketslover.com

Spa Treat

Go into the weekend relaxed by indulging in a spa treatment at the Amara Spa, Park Hyatt. The Amara Signature Ritual is a 90-minute treat that includes a 30-minute body exfoliation followed by a 60-minute Amara Massage with full day access to the gym, pool and the lagoon. Priced at Dh825, with a gift.

Call 04-6021660

Lah Lah Bazaar

Zabeel House by Jumeirah is launching an all-new outdoor street food eatery, bar and lounge, Lah Lah Bazaar, today. It is set to run every weekend, with a food truck serving Asian eats, pop-up bars, shisha areas, and more. Things kick off today with a three-day hops festival, complete with bands and live acts. Action starts at 5pm. Call 04-5191111

Comedy Night

Prepare yourselves for a night of live comedy courtesy of The Laughter Factory from 9pm in Movenpick JBR tonight with Brennan Reece, who is making his debut appearance in the Middle East, British comedian Rich Wilson, along with Adam Rowe, one of the most exciting young comics in the world. Tickets priced at Dh160.

Call 050-8786728

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Unity Run

The Emirates NBD Unity Run takes place tomorrow in a bid to support people of determination. To lend your support, head over to Dubai Silicon Oasis, participants can enter a 3km fun run, walk or take on the un-timed 10km. There will also be also entertainment and food outlets. Entry from Dh55. You can register online.

+ unityrun.ae

Beat Diabetes Walk

The walk will take place tomorrow at Zabeel Park, Gate 3. Park gates open at 7am. Walk starts at 8am. Events and activities continue until 11.30am. Registration costs Dh20 and can be done at the venue or at Oasis Mall, Shaikh Zayed Road today.

+ beatdiabetes.me

Under Armour Challenge

If you are eager to be a sponsored athlete, head over to Friday’s event at Kite Beach Fitness Village for the Under Armour Challenge, consisting of obstacles, weighted carries, sprinting, rope climbs and more. Contestants battle it out to win first, second and third places in both male and female categories. From 9am tomorrow. Register online for Dh50