Catch Westlife in concert in Dubai or go for a lap around the F1 track in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI

Evening Brunch

Indulge in unlimited bites and drinks at Filini Supper Club located at Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Yas Island Hotel for only Dh225 per person every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm. DJ Cliff Townley takes care of house music to keep the evening alive.

Call 02-6562000

Real Deal

Deerfields Mall has a summer deal where you spend Dh200 until September 7 and get a chance to win one of the three Mercedes Benz.

+ deerfieldsmall.com

Bike on the F1 Track

Spend your mornings cycling with other riders in a safe environment within the track and enjoy a peaceful morning ride. Open track times are from 5 to 8am every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday on Yas Marina Circuit’s Formula 1 track. Free, but you will need to bring your own bike, equipment, water and lights.

+ yasmarinacircuit.com

DUBAI

Westlife

Irish band Westlife perform in Dubai. Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News

The popular Irish boyband bring their ‘Twenty Tour’ concert tonight to the Coca-Cola Arena. The iconic-four are set to perform some of their biggest hits including My Love and Flying Without Wings plus performances of their new singles, Better Man and Hello My Love by Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac. Tickets are available online and start at Dh395. Show starts at 8pm.

+ ticketmaster.ae

Disney Film Fest

Catch classics such as The Mighty Ducks, High School Musical 3 and Cool Runnings at the Dubai Opera today. The Disney Festival ends on Friday. Tickets at Dh40 for kids and Dh60 for adults. Kids under two and nannies go for free.

Call 04-4408888

Shop and Win

Spend Dh300 or more at City Center Mirdif until September 7 and get a chance to win back your kid’s tuition fees. Meanwhile, in Deira City Center a spend of Dh200 gets you the same deal. Free meals for kids are also up for grab in every purchase of a main course in selected outlets of Mall of Emirates, City Center Mirdif and City Center Deira.

+ majidalfuttaim.com

Art Exhibition

Dubai Design District (d3) in collaboration with Tribe, Tashkeel, 1X1 Art Gallery and Cuadro Fine Art Gallery will host an exhibition entitled ‘Self’ that highlights the works of 12 female Emirati artists. The exhibition runs until September 11 in Building 7’s atrium, featuring the works of Lateefa bint Maktoum, Ola Alouz and more.

+ dubaidesigndistrict.com

Thai Treats

Enjoy a curry experience with delicacies from four different Thai regions at Mango Tree Thai Bistro, LP Level, Hilton Dubai The Walk. Dishes starting from Dh49. Until Saturday.

Call 04-3747555

Buy Once, Go Seven Times

Edutainment destination Mattel Play! Town has introduced an offer where visitors can purchase a child’s ticket for Dh125 (online or at the gate) and have access to the venue for seven consecutive days from date of purchase. Until September 30. At City Walk.

+ playtowndubai.com

Talent Hunt at BurJuman

The annual talent hunt at the mall is back for children aged four to 16 years. Parents can register their little ones to showcase their talents across singing, dancing, performing arts and academics until Saturday. Auditions will be held on weekends beginning today, with the grand finale on September 20. Up to Dh25,500 are up for grabs in three categories — singing, dancing and “others”.

+ burjumanrisingstars@gmail.com

SHARJAH

Train With Athletes

Today is the last day for parents to see their kids train at Sharjah Women Sports Club with athletes. The camp is open for boys aged 5-9 and for girls aged 5-15 to train in football, fencing, table tennis, karate and archery.

Call 06-5067838

Meal Deal

Enjoy a lunch buffet at Cote Jardin restaurant and get full day access to the beach and pool for Dh99 on weekdays and Dh150 on weekends. At Coral Beach Resort. Call 06-5229999

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Summer Stay at Hilton RAK

Double Tree by Hilton Resort & Spa in Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah is offering a special summer rate for families. Parents and two kids can stay at the resort from rates starting from Dh395, inclusive of breakfast. Kids under 12 years old eat and stay for free. An inflatable trampoline, new inflatable football pitch and bouncy castle brings excitement for the kids.