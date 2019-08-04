From unlimited food offers to summer camps, here are our top picks

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Back-to-School Bundle

Getting your kids ready for school after the break doesn’t have to be daunting. Lifestyle’s special back-to-school bundle includes six school essentials – backpack, pencil case, lunch bag, headsets, notepad, water bottle and a TouchMate tablet — from selective brands for Dh399. Available at Centrepoint stores across the UAE.

+ centrepointstores.com

Daily Cabana Brunch

Who says brunches are only for the weekends? Lounge around by pool cabana every day of the week, ready with a selection of Mediterranean light bites and unlimited selected beverages. Dh300 per person. From 12 to 6pm. At Alba Terrace, The Abu Dhabi Edition.

Call 02-2080000

Buy 4 and Pay for 3 at Ferrari World

Buy four tickets for the price of three. And if your group is bigger than four people, simply purchase extra park entry tickets with a 25 per cent discount on regular prices. At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island.

+ summerinabudhabi.ae

Hunt for Wooly the Mammoth’s New Home (Last Day)

Stickers of the popular mammoth fossil will be placed near select outlets across Marina Mall to be accumulated by participants. Paste them to forms collected at the customer service desks and stand a chance to win prizes.

+ marinamall.ae

DUBAI

Yoga + Pool and Beach Pass

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai in JBR and Rrituals Cosmetics are hosting a yoga event on Monday (August 5) that will start with a 60-minute Yoga session, followed by mini massages and treats in the Experience Zone along with light refreshments and goodie bags as well as a pool and beach day pass. Dh95. Starts at 10.30am. Also complimentary Ritz Kids club access for the duration of the session.

Call 04-3186311

Ladies’ Pool Day

Ladies get free access to the floating swimming pool, plus three complimentary frozen mocktails and 30 per cent discount on the total bill every day. At Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah. Until August 31.

Call 04-3909999

Studio 77’s Eid Offer

The photography studio has launched special packages for Eid. Get one hour studio session with five digital images via email for Dh499 or one hour studio session with 10 digital images via email and a 12x16 frame for Dh999. At Wasl Vita, Jumierah.

Call 04-3434413

OliOli Family Pass

The children’s experiential play museum wants to bring families together with their new packages ahead of the Eid holidays. Packages start at Dh299 for a family of four. At Al Quoz 1.

+ olioli.ae

Steak Frites Sundays

Get over your weekend blues with Couqley French Bistro’s Steak Frites Sundays, which includes two steak frites, a pain perdu (or any other dessert) and a bottle of beverage for Dh297. Every Sunday. At JLT Cluster A.

Call 04-514 9339

Experience 3D Black-light Golfing

Escape the heat and try this black-light indoor minigolf course with 18 holes, where the floor, walls and ceilings of the entire course have been hand painted by 3D artists. At JBR, Bahar Plaza Level. Dh90 for kids. Dh110 for adults. From 12pm to 1am.

+ 3d-blacklight-minigolf.ae

Unlimited Food at Bollywood Parks

Buy six tickets for Dh450 and get unlimited F&B across all restaurants at Bollywood Parks Dubai on single-day passes. Or, if you can upgrade your single pass with an extra Dh50 and get unlimited F&B. Valid until September.

+ dubaiparksandresorts.com

Try a New Vegan Restaurant

Soul Sante, a new vegan, wholesome and healthy food cafe has opened at the Dubai Marina, offering a selection of freshly made plant-based dishes that are calorie counted, free from sugar, soy, gluten and carbs and some suitable for the keto diet. Open from 8am to 10pm, at Jannah Place, Dubai Marina.

+ facebook.com/soulsantecafe

SHARJAH

Train With Athletes

Sharjah Women Sports Club (SWSC) has partnered with athletes to train children participating in their summer camp. The camp is open for boys (5 - 9 years) and girls (5 - 15 years) to train in a number of sports, from football to fencing and table tennis, karate and archery. Until August 29.