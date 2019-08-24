From meal deals to back-to-school activities, here are our top picks for the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Nannies Special Rate

Enjoy Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi with the entire family and a special nanny admission for just Dh50 (as long as hild is below the age of 12). Your child must however purchase a full price ticket. Single-day tickets start at Dh230.

+ wbworldabudhabi.com

Bike on the F1 Track

Spend your mornings cycling with other riders in a safe environment within the track and enjoy a peaceful morning ride. Open track times are from 5 to 8am every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday on Yas Marina Circuit’s Formula 1 track. Free, but you will need to bring your own bike, equipment, water and lights.

+ yasmarinacircuit.com

DUBAI

New Restaurant in the Burj Khalifa

3BK, the first independent dining and entertainment destination located within Burj Khalifa and Armani Hotel Dubai, has opened. The 250-seat dinner venue on the third floor of the hotel serves an international menu, led by head chef Esteban Torregrosa.

Call 04-8886333

Back to School Bus at the Mall

A School Bus Market retail pop-up will bring together children’s brands, as well as host activities including messy play, ceramic painting, puppet shows, dancing, recycling activities and arts and crafts. Until Saturday at the ground floor of The Dubai Mall.

+ thedubaimall.com

Back to School Market

Dragon Mart 1 is hosting a dedicated back-to-school market this year with 50 per cent off school supplies and necessities. From personal care items to clothing, electronics, accessories and even lunchbox items, they will be available for a limited time, until September 7.

+ dragonmart.ae

Sunday Funday

For Dh100 (Dh50 for kids), ladies get pool and beach access, a free stand-up paddleboard, 25 per cent off food and selected beverages and 25 per cent off Heavenly Spa massages and body scrubs. At The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi and Le Meridien Mina Seyahi. Until September 15.

Call 04-3993333

Pasta Offer

Dig into signature pasta dishes with a set menu curated by head chef Antonio Iacovelli. There a three package options: one pasta dish and one glass of beverage for Dh75; two pasta dishes and 500ml of beverage for Dh125; or two pasta dishes and a litre of beverage for Dh193. At Trattoria Toscana, Souk Madinate Jumeirah.

Call 800-666353

Vegan Afternoon Tea

An interpretation of a classical afternoon tea menu, this package includes a selection of sweet and savoury bites such as oat and coconut scones, chickpea salad sandwiches, beet hummus and apple sandwiches, vegan cheese and cucumber finger sandwiches and more. Dh250 for two and Dh135 per person. At Brambles Cafe, Citadines Metro Central Hotel, Barsha Heights. Pre-booking required.

Call 04-4354200

Dubai Aquarium’s All Access Pass

The experience includes a one-hour guided tour with access to the Aquarium Tunnel, zoo and the observatory. Guests will get to take a turn in the Submersible Simulator, the Glass Bottom Boat Ride as well as watch a behind the scenes tours of baby Shark and baby crocodile experiences. Dh400 per person, a minimum booking of four people and a maximum booking of six is required. Daily sessions every hour from 10am to 10pm. At The Dubai Mall

+ thedubaiaquarium.com

Today at Apple

The new Apple iPhone 8 is on display at Dubai Mall Apple Store in Dubai. Image Credit: AFP

Explore how to take photos on iPhone. Learn how to compose and capture a great shot, and techniques for taking photos in any environment. At Apple Dubai Mall. 6.15pm. Free, but pre-registration is required.

+ apple.com/ae

SHARJAH

Train With Athletes

Sharjah Women’s Sports (SWS) has partnered with professional athletes for their summer camp. Disciplines include football, basketball, volleyball, fencing, table tennis, karate, archery and a number of physical fitness activities. The camp is open for boys (5 to 9 years) and girls (5 to 15 years). Prices vary. Until Thursday.