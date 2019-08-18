From dining deals to free activities and experiences, here are our top picks for the day

ABU DHABI

Summer at the Circuit

Get up to 50 per cent off on select DriveYas experiences, from taking the famous Formula Yas 3000’s for a spin to drifting, drag racing and kids’ first driving lessons.

+ ticketsyasmarinacircuit.com

Nine-course Business Lunch

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant has extended its nine-course Omakase business lunch until December 31. Dh149 per person, from Sunday to Thursday, between 12 and 3.30pm. At The Galleria on Al Maryah Island.

Call 02-6723333

Kalima Encourages Reading Exhibition

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) initiative Kalima is organising an exhibition to encourage a love of reading among children and the general public. More than 400 children’s and young adult books will be

showcased, as well as discounts of up to 70 per cent on purchase. At Al Khalidiyah Mall, until August 24. The mall is open from 10am until 11pm daily.

DUBAI

Free Hair Cut for Nannies

For all of August and September, That Hair Tho - THT will be offering a complimentary haircut to all ladies working as nannies and in domestic helper positions in the UAE. If you’d like to show your helper a little appreciation call the salon to book her an appointment. At Cluster N, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Dome Building, Basement Level, B04.

Call 055-9453125

Social Boxes to Share

SocietyDXB Cafe & Lounge has launched their new Social Boxes which are curated to share for breakfast meetings, beach picnics or to enjoy on a lazy weekend breakfast in bed. Boxes include Mini Savory Breakfast Croissants (Dh235 + VAT) with 12 pieces of assorted croissants.

+ facebook.com/societyeaterydxb

Newlook Salon, Now Open

Located in Aswaaq Center, Al Quoz 2, the premium salon offers various services, from hair-colouring and hydrating treatments, manicures, skincare treatments to waxing and threading options. Open from 10am to 10pm.

+ instagram.com/newlooksalondubai

Culinary World Cruise Series

Queen Elizabeth 2 has launched series at the Lido, the heart of the iconic ocean liner’s dining decks, featuring four new theme nights, each offering delicacies from some of the QE2’s most popular destinations during her cruising years. Tonight is Delhi Delights. Dh125 per person which includes buffet and selected soft beverages. From 7 to 11pm.

+ qe2.com/offers

Nikon Open Day

To Mark World Photography Day, the company is organising a Nikon Kids Photo Club workshop tomorrow, from 9.30am to 5pm. The event is free to attend but only 25 slots are available. For kids aged between 8 and 18 years. At the Nikon Head Office, Jebel Ali Free Zone. Send an email to the address below to show your interest.

+ chitra@nikonkidsphotoclub.com

Ammos Date Night

Start the week with a romantic night at Greek restaurant Ammos. Couples get to indulge in a set menu with Ammos signature dishes prepared by Chef Dimitris Lazarou. Dh495 for two including a bottle of beverage. At Rixos Premium Dubai JBR.

Call 052-7779473

Dine Around at The Promenade

Curate your own culinary journey while enjoying a unique dining experience by enjoying a three-course menu with the option to choose each course from different restaurants: The Thai Kitchen, Noepe and Brasserie du Park. Daily from 7.30 to 11.45pm. Dh350 with soft beverages. At The Promenade, Park Hyatt.

Call 04-6021234

SHARJAH

Vantage Point Sharjah

Sharjah Art Foundation annual exhibition is back, this year for the first time including photographs submitted by international artists in addition to works by UAE and GCC-based photographers. At Gallery 1 & 2, Al Mureijah Square. Until October 6. Free entry.

+ sharjahart.org

All for the Kids

Souq Al Jubail is organising a month-long series of workshops, interactive activities and performances designed for kids of all age groups . There’s also ‘Sunday-Funday,’ where children can enjoy from a line-up of water games from 4 to 9pm every Sunday of the month. Until September 7.