Abu Dhabi

‘Baby Shark’s Pinkfong Live

Doo doo, doo doo… Catch Pinkfong, the all-Korean cast behind the chart-topping kid’s song Baby Shark, for a three-day event in Abu Dhabi, which kicks off today. There will be three show times daily alongside an experiential family dining and entertainment set up showcase, at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Ticket prices start from Dh65 and are available online. Today’s shows are at 4pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

+ familyavenue-com

Music Programme

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in collaboration with the NYUAD Music Programme, is hosting the UAE premiere of Sufism vs. Modernism by the Arab world’s only Grammy and BBC Awards winner Fathy Salama and renowned Egyptian Sufi chanter Sheikh Mahmoud Tohamy, along with the Zanzibari Taarab and Kidumbak Ensemble presented by Dhow Countries Music Academy (DCMA). Tonight at 8pm in the Red Theater at The Arts Center. Tickets priced at Dh150 and available online.

+ nyuad.nyu.edu/en/events

Shop, Play and Win

Spend Dh200 across Dalma Mall retail outlets or Dh750 at Carrefour until September 28 to enter the raffle draw for a chance to win Dh100,000 worth of Dalma Mall Gift vouchers. Shoppers can also participate in the game of Ball Pit to win instant rewards.

+ dalmamall.ae

Sweet Treats

Enjoy Magnolia Bakery Cafe’s classic dessert, including their banana pudding, cakes and cupcakes, along with all-day breakfast items such as customisable omelettes and pancakes, to Middle Eastern staples. Prices start from Dh35. From 10am to midnight on Thursdays and Fridays at the Galleria Mall extension, Al Maryah Island.

Call 050-1058945

Al Ain

Art for a Cause

An art exhibition is taking place tonight at N2N Gallery, Al Ain Tower from 7 to 10pm, featuring nine artists presenting more than 20 original paintings. Income generated from the event will be allocated to support children with critical illnesses.

Call 050-7283778

Dubai

All in Jest

The UK’s popular comedy troupe, The Noise Next Door, will perform tonight from 9pm at the Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach with their new show Whose Line Is It Anyaway. Tickets priced at Dh180.

Call 04-4498888

Navratari Night

Enjoy the Indian festival with a live performance by Bollywood singers Preeti and Pinky as they celebrate the Navratri Ustav tonight and tomorrow at Zabeel Park Mega Ball Theatre. The duo, along with fast-paced track dished by live DJs Beat16 and Pankaj Kakkad, will be coupled with Indian street food. Tickets priced from Dh60 and doors open at 7.30.

Call 04-3986888

Meet Indian Designer Sabyasachi

The designer to Bollywood stars brings his heritage jewellery collection to Dubai for the very first time today. Sabyasachi Mukherjee will be in town today to showcase his artisanal craft, which is a revival of heritage styles and techniques. Some of his famous clientels include Bollywood stars such as Priyanka

Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone. The designer will be at the exhibition at Raffles Dubai. Meetings are by appointment only.

Call 050-6245582

Dh1 Burgers

It’s World Tourism Day and Rove Hotels is celebrating with Dh1 burgers. Present your passport stamps at the property and get a burger for Dh1 at The Daily Restaurant today and take advantage of a flash sale of up to 50 per cent off room stays tomorrow.

Call 04-3344473

Glitterati Trunk Show

The festive trunk show, which is taking place today at the Shangri-La Hotel, will feature ensembles, accessories, home decor and gifts by designers such as Disha Kahai Couture, Vamaone by Minal Parekh, Biori, Sonia Ahuja, Trunklane, Inaayat and more. The Glitterati Festive Trunk ’19 will be open from 10am to

8pm. Entry is free.

+ Facebook.com/Glitterati-by-Pooja-Jaisingh

Ras Al Khaimah

Neon Sushi Night

Every Thursday, from 6.30 to 10.30pm, enjoy unlimited sushi, nigari and other favourites from Japan at Sanchaya in DoubleTree, Hilton Resort & Spa, Marjan Island. Food only package with house beverages for ladies only for Dh159 and Dh199 for food including house beverage.