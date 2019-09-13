A view of the Laguna Waterpark. Image Credit: Atiq-ur-Rehman/Gulf News

ABU DHABI

Sundowner Offer

Back by popular demand, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi has reduced its entry fee to Dh100 to enjoy the theme park with 37 rides and attractions. The special pricing applies every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8pm, until October 12. Free admission for nannies when accompanying a child and valid only at the ticketing counter.

+ ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Flight by Vox Motus

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) is screening a gripping tale about lost refugee children with Flight by Scottish theatre company, Vox Motus. Based on the book Hinterland by Caroline Brothers , the theatre experience runs until September 21 in The Black Box at The Arts Center. Directed by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison, tickets start at Dh50. Screening time varies and is limited to 20 people at a time.

+ nyuad-artscenter.org

Baby Shark’s Pinkfong in Town

Visitors to Sparky’s at Khalidiyah Mall can enjoy a meet and greet and photo opportunities with the Pinkfong, the group behind Baby Shark, who are down from South Korea today between 6 and 9pm. From September 26 and 28, the group will also perform in Abu Dhabi with three shows daily at an experiential family dining and entertainment set up at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Tickets for the dining experience are priced at Dh65.

+ familyavenue.com

Indoor Run at the Mall

Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi's largest shopping destination, opened yesterday. With more than 480 stores the mall promises to transform shopping in the city. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Put your exercise routine back on track and start your weekend on a healthy note by running in the comfort of a cool venue at Dalma Mall today at 8am. Range of distances on offer including 1.5km, 2.5km, 5km and 10km. Participation starts from Dh55 and all runners should register before the run online.

+ dalmamall.ae

Dubai

Modista

Modista brings fashion glamour to Dubai for another edition for the festive season. Featuring styles by South Asian designers, expect to see brand names including Amour Faith Hope, Mahi Design, Sejal Mehta, Kehiaa, Gauahargeous by Gauahar Khan, Padmasitaa and more. Aside from fashion, also find the latest in accessories, jewellery apparel and home decor. Today (noon to 8pm) and tomorrow (10am to 8pm) at The Roda Al Murooj Hotel. Entry is free.

+ facebook.com/ModistaDubai

Caribbean Fest

Laguna Waterpark at La Mer is hosting the Caribbean Fest once again, with a newly added rooftop bar. The event will be hosted from 10am to 8pm today, and on September 20, and the the first three Fridays of October, inclusive of a festive after-party. Guests will have access to the waterpark’s attractions and entertainment such as live drummers, a resident DJ and an Afro Fit dance class at 7pm. From 8pm, the party will move upstairs to the rooftop balcony until midnight. Entry tickets priced at Dh99 can be purchased at the gate and online.

+ lagunawaterpark.com

Get Your Greek On

OPA Image Credit: Supplied

Party like the Greeks from 4pm with OPA’s Rhodes Brunch Edition at Fairmont Dubai. Experience plate-smashing, along with a Mediterranean feast paired with Greek-inspired mixed drinks alongside Zorba dancing and live entertainment. Priced at Dh350 for house beverages and Dh395 for the premium package.

Call 04-3570557

Comedy at Dubai Opera

Catch stand-up comedian Josh Widdicombe live at Dubai Opera tonight, one of the UK’s most in-demand comedians. He will perform alongside other stand-ups, including Lloyd Langford and Maisie Adam with Ed Gamble as host. Tickets for the event are priced at Dh150 and are available online. Minimum age of 16+ recommended.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

AM:PM Trunk Show

Celebrity designers Ankur and Priyanka Modi are coming to Dubai with a brand new collection of festive clothes inspired by Balinese culture in a modern interpretation of classic Indian wear.The two-day event will be held at Shangri La Hotel, today and tomorrow from 10am onwards. There will be free valet parking for attendees.

+facebook.com/ampmfashions

Laugh-a-thon 3.0

Rahul Dua Image Credit: Supplied

Catch stand-up comedians Rahul Dua, Nishant Suri, Varun Grover, Abhishek Upmanyu and Aakash Gupta live aboard the QE2 tonight, starting from 6.30pm. Tickets cost Dh75 and available online.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Sharjah

Back to School Fun

According to the nutrition expert a healthy lunchbox should include a vegetable, fruit, protein (for example, meat), a dairy product, a wholegrain product and water. She said water should be the main drink that children should have. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Celebrate the new school year at Medcare Hospital, King Faisal Street, Sharjah with snacks and giveaways from 2 to 6pm today. Learn about hygiene and healthy lunch box ideas.