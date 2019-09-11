Whip up your culinary skills for a show in Dubai or catch an Arabic concert in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI

Flight by Vox Motus

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) is set to draw its audience into a fragile miniature world, allowing them to contemplate a gripping story of lost refugee children in dangerous lands, through Flight by Scottish theatre company, Vox Motus. Based on the book Hinterland by Caroline Brothers and adapted by Oliver Emanuel, the theatre experience runs until September 21 in The Black Box at The Arts Center. Directed by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison, Flight mixes graphic novel with audioplay. Each member of the audience will be seated individually in a personal booth. The performance is limited to 25 people per performance and is recommended for ages 16+ due to mature themes. Tickets are available online and start at Dh50. Screening time varies, depending on date picked.

+ nyuad-artscenter.org

Mehad Hamad Live

The celebrated singer of UAE heritage songs, Mehad Hamad will debut a programme dedicated to popular Arab superstars at the Cultural Foundation Theatre tonight in Abu Dhabi at 8pm. His artistic repertoire includes 1,400 songs spanning a period of 38 years. Tickets start at Dh200.

+ culturefoundation.ae

Dessert Time

Enjoy Magnolia Bakery Cafe’s classic dessert, including their world-famous banana pudding, sweet treats and all-day breakfast items such as omelettes and pancakes. Prices start from Dh35. Open from 10am to noon (Thursday and Friday) at Galleria Mall extension, ground floor Al Maryah Island.

Call 050-1058945

Teacher’s Treat

Teachers from Abu Dhabi and Al Ain get 75 per cent off select beverages at McGettigan’s, Al Raha Beach Hotel from 4pm to 9pm tonight, plus an opportunity to sign up for a loyalty programme and receive benefits, including 25 per cent off McGettingan’s worldwide.

Call 02-6524333

Night Brunch

Enjoy Italian dishes and circus style treats from 8pm to 11pm while listening to live music at Jazz by Pizza Express at The Mall World Trade Center, Abu Dhabi. House beverages priced at Dh199 and bubbles at Dh225. Don’t miss the Dh20 happy hour from 11pm featuring DJ Rabbit.

+ pizzaexpress.ae

Dubai

Foodshala Auditions

Foodshala judge Sanjeev Kapoor. Image Credit: Supplied picture

The reality TV series is hosting auditions tomorrow, for your chance to win prizes and make it to the studio round of the show with chefs Sanjeev Kapoor and Akshay Nayyar and presenter-food critic Gaurav Tandon. To enter, bring a dish of your choice to be tasted by the three judges. You will have time to heat and present your dish before you meet the judges. You will also have to bring your own cutlery. From 11am at Gems New Millennium School, Al Khail.

Call 04-4508133

Curtains Up

Catch the performance of An Inspector Calls, written at the end of the Second World War when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls on the prosperous Birling family, shattering their peaceful celebration with his investigations into the death of a young working class woman. Directed by Patrick Sandford, the show will be staged tonight and tomorrow at The Junction, Alserkal Avenue at 7.30pm. Tickets cost Dh160.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Dip in the Dark

Spend your evening overlooking the skylinee with a dip in the rooftop infinity pool at La Ville Hotel & Suites’ urban rooftop bar LookUp. Bites and drinks available for Dh100 on weekdays inclusive of Dh50 credit consumption. On weekends, spend Dh150. Everyday from 5 to 10pm until September 30.

Call 054-3095948

Sweet Summer

Indulge your taste buds with a sweet treat from hand-crafted selection of cakes, pastries and delicacies at The Mandarin Cakeshop in Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. Guests need to watch out for the velvety blueberry cheesecake and pistachio strawberry mousse, priced at Dh55 per cake slice.

Call 04-7772222

Ladies Night

Head to Noir Cocktail Bar and Lounge in Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates for a ladies night between 8 and 11pm. For Dh195, get six oysters and unlimited bubbles.

Call 04-4095999

Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera and Shanghai Opera have partnered to host a contemporary dance drama titled Early Spring directed by Wanf Yuanyuan, composed by Du Wei. The story grapples with the contradictions of idealism and reality. Admission at 8pm and ticket prices start at Dh160.

Call 04-4408888

The Supremes Live

Dance and sing along to the hits of The Supremes, one of Motown’s premier all-girl groups and enjoy with former members Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene as they perform live aboard the QE2 with American singer Joyce Vincent. Tonight and tomorrow, with admission at 7.30pm and tickets starting from Dh180.

Call 04-3303457

SHARJAH

Summer Carnival

Entertainment awaits shoppers at Al Hamra Mall and Manar Mall until September 30. Get a chance to win one premium Toyota Camry on each mall when they spend Dhs 100 and six winners of Dh 3,000 daily.

+ alhamramall.com

Beach Library

The ongoing Sharjah Beach Library initiative aims to lure beachgoers into the world of written words at Al Khan Beach.