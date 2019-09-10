Head for a yoga session to an Abu Dhabi park or catch The Supremes live in Dubai

ABU DHABI

Spa Treatment

Enjoy Saray Spa’s Milk and Honey Immersion massage at Marriott Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi that begins with a gentle full body exfoliation using oatmeal and blackseed oil. A warm massage of milk, honey and rose oil follows to complete relaxation for both body and mind. This 90-minute ritual is completed with a massage using hot stones dipped in rose oil to melt your worries away. Priced at Dh600.

Call 02-2014000

Explore Abu Dhabi

Get access to Qasr Al Watan and Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi for Dh99 and get lost in the richness and history of culture. The package includes access to the museum gallery, the Palace, the Gardens, the Visitor Centre and all zones, exhibition and public places. Daily from 10:00am to 8:00pm except Thursday and Friday from 10am to 10pm. Closed on Mondays.

Call 04 457 3212

Asian Delight

Head to Pan Asian in Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi and savour the flavours of the Orient. Enjoy delicacies from Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia and Mongolia for Dh130 per person including soft beverage.

Call 02-6988888

Yoga at Umm Al Emarat Park

The beginner-friendly outdoor classes are set to take place every Sunday and Wednesday from 7 to 8pm inside the park’s grounds by the Wisdom Garden. The classes will be led by yoga guru Neli Merris of Seven Wellness. Pay Dh60 for one class.

Call 056-6020690

Arabian Nights

Experience authentic Arabic cuisine from 6.30pm to 11pm at Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi for Dh150 per person.

Call 02-3047777

DUBAI

The Supremes Live

Dance and sing along to the hits of The Supremes, one of Motown’s premier all-girl groups and enjoy with former members Scherrie Payne and Susaye Greene as they perform live aboard the QE2 with American singer Joyce Vincent. Tonight and tomorrow, with admission at 7.30pm and tickets starting from Dh180.

Call 04-3303457

Night at the Opera

Dubai Opera and Shanghai Opera partnered up to host a contemporary dance drama titled Early Spring directed by Wanf Yuanyuan, composed by Du Wei and performed by talented Shanghai Opera House Dance. The story grapples with the contradictions of idealism and reality admission at 8pm and tickets start from Dh160.

Call 04-4408888

Monster Hotdog Challenge

If you have what it takes to take on this one metre monster hotdog challenge then head on down to [u]bk and give it a go. Daily, for Dh149, if not finished in 30 minutes.

Call 04-4380000

Chicago Meatpackers Deal

Located at The Pointe, Chicago Meat Packers is offering a two-course meal with a glass of house grapes at Dh99, from Sunday to Thursday starting at noon until 4pm. The venue also offers sundowners with a daily happy hour that has select drinks from Dh35 between 5pm and 8pm.

Call 04-5807983

Views From Burj Khalifa

Visit the observation deck and outdoor terrace on level 124 and 125 of the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa and enjoy the 360-degree views of the city at sunset. Tickets available priced from Dh122.85.

Call: 04 888 8888

Free Drinks for Ladies

Every Wednesday, ladies get four complimentary drinks and daily offers at Maxx Music Bar, while Salha and the Million Dollar band take to the stage to rock from 10.30pm. At Citymax, Al Barsha.

Call 050-1007046

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Japanese Cuisine

Enjoy a special offer at UMI every Wednesday evening at Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah from 7 to 11pm for Dh149 per person including sharing sushi platters and sides or Dh220 per person including half carafe of grape or two beverages.

Call 07-2035555

Sunset Yoga

Join the sunset yoga at The Sailing Club of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Village every Wednesday from 6.30 to 7.30pm and again on Saturdays from 6pm. All levels are welcome. Bring your own mat or towel. Please note that these are mixed sessions and there will be pictures and videos taken during the sessions.