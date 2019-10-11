From free art workshops to health check-ups, here are our top picks for the day

ABU DHABI

Wipeout Weekend

After the adults-only event yesterday, the second day of Wipeout Wknd today at Yas Marina will be a dedicated to the family. Activities include mini SUP football tournaments for all ages, inflatables, a swimming pool inside the marina and games on the grass. From 10am to 6pm. Dh100 for adults, Dh50 for kids.

+ yasmarina.ae/events

Annual Pass at Louvre Abu Dhabi

For less than the price of two visits, students and teachers can visit the museum as often as they’d like for a whole year. Students at school or in higher education age 13 and above, based in the UAE or abroad and teachers, college professors and other educators holding teacher accreditation, based in the UAE or abroad can get unlimited entry to Louvre Abu Dhabi valid for one year for Dh120.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Rent an e-Scooter

Circ, the Middle East’s first regulator-approved e-scooter operator, has launched a range of packages and passes for Abu Dhabi commuters. Monthly packages start at 150 minutes for Dh100, 400 minutes for Dh200 or 1,000 minutes for Dh300, including unlimited free unlocks. Hourly passes start at Dh40. Currently operational at the Corniche, Al Dana, Al Bateen and Reem Island in Abu Dhabi.

+ shop-uae.circ.com

DUBAI

Cephalopods Awareness Days (Last Day)

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo is celebrating all the cephalopods, including the wellknown octopus, cuttlefish, squid and nautilus that inhabit all of the world’s oceans and can be traced back almost 500 million years. An educator presentation and octopus feeding will take place daily. Today is the last day, Dh99 for UAE residents.

+ thedubaiaquarium. com

Dance and Break Plates at Opa

Savour the tastes of your favourite Greek islands and prepare to be transported to a journey offering the best of live Greek entertainment with Zorba, traditional and Sirtaki dances, alongside Greek food and beverages. Learn how to dance and smash plates the Greek way. Entertainment is offered twice every evening with one performance per seating. At Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Shaikh Zayed Road. From 7pm to 1am.

Call 04-3570557

Brighton College Open Day

The institute is opening its doors today from 9.30am to 12.30pm for families across the UAE to discover more about British education. If you are considering a new school for your child, the morning will be filled with a number of activities, including drama workshops, poetry classes, fitness fun plus science workshops where kids will make robots.

Call 04-3871111

Taste the World (Last Day)

Polynesian cuisine restaurant Trader Vic’s JBR will be taking its diners on a journey as Chef Michael Broderick, the corporate executive chef of Trader Vic’s global sets sail to Dubai and serves up an internationally

inspired menu. Featuring dishes the restaurant’s menus across four different continents, diners can expect an evening filled with worldly flavours. A la carte. From 6pm. Today is the last day.

Call 04-3182530

Free Health Check-up for Ladies

Studio One Hotel will have a pop up clinic between 10am and 12pm inviting women for a free health check and screening. Any health related questions will be answered by the professionals at Zia Medical Centre. Until October 23. In Studio City.

+ studioonehotel.com

Make Your Own Emoji

Kids will learn fun ways to create their own emoji. They will learn how to draw colourful faces and objects and get hands-on using the Adobe Fresco app on iPad with Apple Pencil to draw an emoji to take home. Devices will be provided. From 3 to 4pm at Apple Store, The Dubai Mall. Free to attend but registration is a must.

+ apple.com/ae

SHARJAH

Celebrating Ethiopia

The Africa Institute’s new season will focus on Ethiopia, looking at the country’s relationship with the UAE. Tonight, Alemayehu and Band, featuring Bethlehem Bekele will perform at Africa Hall, playing original Ethiopian music, including classic Ethiopian jazz from the 1970s until today. From 9.30 to 11pm. Entry is free. Register at the email address below.

+ info@theafricainstitute. org

Future Innovators

Sharjah Discovery Center is organising the event to promote science, innovation, technology and scientific research. Activities include shows, science workshops, chemical and physical experiments. Students from across schools and institutions in the UAE will present their scientific projects. Today is the last day.