From swimming with sharks to watching superhero shows, here are our top picks for the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Justice League at the Mall

DC Comic’s superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and The Flash will perform live at Marina Mall Abu Dhabi with three shows held daily at 4.15, 6 and 8pm. As part of the show, kids can train alongside the superheroes as new recruits to instil the key values of truth, fairness, hope, discipline and teamwork. Also, chances to win goodie bags by taking part in the fun quiz hosted during the live shows. Until Tuesday.

+ marinamall.ae

Shiamak Davar now in Abu Dhabi

The acclaimed Bollywood choreographer’s dance studio has opened in the capital, with new batches starting on Tuesday, August 20. A range of classes available for kids, teens and adults. At Infinity Dance Studios, City Seasons Hotel, Electra Street.

Call 054-4114009

Eid Al Adha Exhibition

Today is the last day to go see the consumer exhibition showcasing everything you need for festive events. At Hall No 8 and 9 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec). From 5 to 11pm. Free entry.

Call 02-6766700

Costume Adventure at Louvre Abu Dhabi

This interactive adventure game concept is inspired by the clothing portrayed in artworks from the museum’s permanent galleries. The adventure includes multiple stages, each presenting a challenge for children aged 4 – 10, and is designed to inspire, stimulate imagination and curiosity, and spark a love of learning and critical observation. Entrance to the Children’s Museum is free with the museum’s admission ticket of Dh63. Museum admission is free for children under the age of 13.

+ louvreabudhabi.com

DUBAI

Shark Trainer Encounter

Get up close and personal with sharks and go behind the scenes in assisting the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo staff in training Bamboo Sharks and Leopard Sharks. Daily 30-minute sessions at 12.30, 2.30 and 4.30pm. Dh100. At The Dubai Mall.

+ thedubaiaquarium.com

Tango Festival (Last Day)

Today is your last chance to find your groove with Tango classes and enjoy authentic Latin pastry “empanadas” selected from a special menu starting at Dh40. Also, special prices for beverages. At Trader Vic’s, JBR.From 6pm until late.

Call 04-3182530

Pasta specials

Italian eatery Trattoria Toscana is offering special packages on their pasta dishes. There are three options: one pasta dish and one glass of beverage for Dh75; two pasta dishes and 500ml of beverage for Dh125; or two pasta dishes and a litre of beverage for Dh193. Until August 31. At Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Call 800-666353

Buy Once, Go Seven Times

Edutainment destination Mattel Play! Town has introduced an offer where visitors can purchase a child ticket for Dh125 (online or at the gate) and have access to the venue for seven consecutive days from date of purchase. Until September 30. At City Walk.

+ playtowndubai.com

50% off on Nasi Goreng

To celebrate Indonesia’s Independence Day today, Asian5 restaurant is offering 50 per cent off its Nasi Goreng dish. Applicable for dine-in only at the DAFZA (today) and Downtown (tomorrow) branches.

+ asian5restaurant.com

Get Active Indoors

Bring outdoor sports into a 25,000sqm air conditioned space at the annual Dubai Sports World at Dubai World Trade Centre, the hub for all things active, from table tennis to volleyball, basketball and football. It’s open from 8pm to

midnight until September 10. Entry is free but use of facilities may incur a price.

+ dubaisportsworld.ae

SHARJAH

Sharjah Fun Fair (Last Day)

Featuring activities and events for the family, try your skills at the Transformers Gaming Station, work it off at one of the many Sports Zones. Tickets are Dh45 at the venue or Dh30 online. At Expo Centre Sharjah.

+ shjsummer.ae

Sports Summer Camp

Professional athletes will train children in different disciplines at the Sharjah Women’s Sports’ Summer Camp. Open for boys (5 - 9 years) and girls (5 - 15 years old). Sports include football, fencing, karate and archery. Until August 29. Prices vary.