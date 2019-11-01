Attend Yas Mega Mela in Abu Dhabi or go for Party in the Park in Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Ankit Tiwari Live at Yas Mega Mela

The Bollywood singer-composer performs live tonight at the Yas Mega Mela, which runs until tomorrow at the du Arena, Yas Island. The event runs from 2-11pm today and from 2-10pm tomorrow. Tickets start at Dh20. VIP tickets are priced at Dh75. Kids under the age of 16 go free. Tickets are on sale now. Fireworks are at 9pm, the concert at 9.30pm.

+ yasmegamela.ae

Kidzania Spooks

Until November 9, KidZania is hosting a Spooky Fun Festival at Abu Dhabi and Dubai locations. Zombie fun will be taking over at KidZania Abu Dhabi this Halloween. Be it learning the ‘Thriller’ dance or zombie Zumba. Tickets start at Dh75.

+ kidzania.ae

Halloween Brunch

Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi is hosting a Halloween-themed brunch today with a headline performance from Ibiza’s Jonathan Ulysses. The Day of the Dead brunch runs from 6 to 9pm, with packages starting from Dh299, inclusive of unlimited beverages and four courses.

+ yasmarina.ae

Dubai

Jason Derulo at Base

The singer returns to the UAE tonight for a performance at Base Dubai. Entry is free for the first 100 ladies and then Dh100 thereafter, along with free beverages for ladies until 1am. Gents pay Dh300. From 10pm.

+ basedubai.com

Mohsen Live

Iranian music star Mohsen Ebrahimzadeh makes his way to Dubai World Trade Centre for his debut performance. Ebrahimzadeh will perform some of his most famous tracks like Boye Baron and Travalodet. Tickets priced from Dh200 to Dh750. Doors open at 8pm and show starts at 10pm.

Call 052-3966500

Party in the Park

Fatboy Slim, Lighthouse Family and Richard Ashcroft are set to perform live tonight at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre from 2pm until midnight. Tickets start at Dh250.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Kaynouna Fest

Enjoy upbeat electronic rhythms with the latest edition of Kaynouna: Arms Wide Open, tonight at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel. This underground event celebrates the meditative quality of music, art, culture and storytelling. From 1pm to 3am. Tickets priced from Dh100.

Call 050-4833131

Cat Adoption Day

Kittysnip, a Dubai-based animal welfare group, organises pet adoption days every Friday from 11am to 5pm at Dubai Garden Centre for the entire month of November. Come and meet a number of spayed, neutered and fully vaccinated cats and kittens looking for their new home and family to consider their own.

+ kittysnip@gmail.com

Super Sale

Aside from participating malls, City Walk is also partaking in the super sale that ends tomorrow. Buy fashion essentials and perfume brands with a 40 per cent markdown on select styles or enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent discounts on bags, wallets and watches.

+visitdubai.com

Kerala Vistas Exhibition

The photographic exhibition kicks off today at Farmchimp, Karama, Dubai run by the Shutter Bugs Creative Forum. The exhibition is being held to mark ‘Kerala Piravi’, the birth of Kerala. Fifteen photographs by 15 Shutterbugs will feature the Indian state Kerala in all its splendor. The exhibition will be inaugurated at 7pm today and runs for two weeks. There will be six photo talks by the artists on various photography aspects.

+ farmchimp.ae

Sharjah

Lisa Ray, Kathy Reichs at Book Fair

Bollywood actress, model and TV host Lisa Ray and American crime writer Kathy Reichs will be at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) today. Ray will be at the Discussion Forum 1 today at 6pm to talk about her book, Close to the Bone, where she chronicles her battle with cancer. Reichs will be at Discussion Forum 2 today and tomorrow at 7.15pm, discussing the perils of crime fiction. SIBF is being held at the Sharjah Expo Centre until November 9. Entry is free.

+ sibf.com

Dubai Fitness Challenge

Downtown Dubai

The community has transformed into a giant gym with daily activities such as yoga, contemporary dance, HIIT, aqua bag boxing, running, sound healing and even football coaching for adults and kids. To join, all you need is to download the Switch & Co App on Google Play or the App Store, and book your spot for the number of activities being organised in various locations within Downtown Dubai. There are 60 activities being held, all of which are free for the public.

+ dubaifitnesschallenge.com

Indoor Challenge

TEPfactor is encouraging visitors to get moving by allowing 30 minutes of adventure for free. From 6.30pm to 7.30pm during the week, and from 10.30am to 11.30am at the weekend, those who want to take on the challenge need only to bring the Dubai Fitness App at the reception upon arrival. A minimum of two players is needed for a challenge as you take on physically demanding obstacles behind 21 closed doors. Advance booking is encouraged.

+ tepfactor.ae

Walk the Walk

