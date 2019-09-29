From Oktoberfest specials to free health check-ups, here are our top picks for the day

ACROSS THE UAE

Take the Tolerance Pledge

Launched in July, more than 6,000 UAE shoppers have recorded videos pledging their commitment to be more open to accepting diverse views and opinions, to mark the Year of Tolerance. The goal is to have more than 10,000 UAE residents take the pledge and set a new Guinness World Record. For every pledge made, P&G and Carrefour will plant one Ghaf tree, a symbol of inclusion. Shoppers can sign the Tolerance Pledge in-store at their nearest participating Carrefour or online via their social media accounts, using the hashtag #TolerancePledge until October 4.

+ giveaghaf.com

ABU DHABI

Free Health Screenings

The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi have joined forces to celebrate World Heart Day today. Visitors to The Galleria can receive complimentary clinical and non-clinical health screenings until tomorrow. Physicians will conduct the screenings, including a Body Mass Index (BMI) report, blood sugar and blood pressure check to help assess the risk of heart disease. From 10am onwards. Last day today.

+ thegalleria.ae

Register for Theatre Course

This theatre course welcomes everyone from aspiring actors to those who want to overcome a fear of public speaking. Instructor Sol Abiad shares her expertise as a drama teacher at the Sorbonne in Abu Dhabi and founder of Dubai’s first experimental theater project Star Too. Starts October 1 at Warehouse421. Dh960.

+ warehouse421.ae

Free Sadhana Yoga Session

Sadhana is daily spiritual practice and is often used in the yoga community to connect with the mind, body and soul. It is a self- discipline to maintain the physical body for good health and helps bring peace to the mind. Each class begins promptly at 5.45 am and continues for one hour. You can opt to attend one class or a few but the benefits of the challenge will be more greatly felt if you attend all sessions. No previous yoga experience is required. Cotton and/or light-coloured clothing is recommended, please bring a shawl or light blanket. Free, but prior registration is must. At YogaOne.

+ yogaone.ae

Thymesis by Laura Schneider

Abu Dhabi Art Gallery presents Project Space exhibition: Thymesis. The solo exhibition features works of NYU Abu Dhabi lecturer of visual arts and artist Laura Schneider. Free to attend. Until October 7.

+ nyuad-artgallery.org

DUBAI

Sushi Challenge

Sumo Sushi & Bento has kicked off its month-long sushi eating competition, the Yokozuna Challenge. Participants need to finish a 2kg Yokouna sushi roll in 15 minutes, stuffed with avocado, crispy tempura, shrimp, crab stick and tamago. Those who win eat the roll for free and if you fail, you pay Dh79 for the meal. The overall winner will take home Dh2,000, and the top five with the best timing will win a Sumo tray for a year. At select UAE locations.

+ sumosushibento.com

Space Discount

To mark the UAE’s historic journey into space, UberEats is offering 50 per cent discount on Emirati dishes from Halla Mandi, Localwi, Logma and Karak House. Type SPACETIME when ordering. Last day today.

+ ubereats.com

Free Coffee

Stop by Counter Culture Cafe to celebrate International Coffee Day until Tuesday. Today and tomorrow, buy one coffee and get one free. At Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites.

Call 04-3194000

SHARJAH

Film Criticism for Kids

FOffered in conjunction with Sharjah Art Foundation’s exhibition Vantage Point Sharjah 7, this workshop invites young adults to a film screening followed by a discussion. Participants will learn how to analyse and critique movies. From 10am today. Email below for registration. At Art for All Centre, Al Mureijah Square.

+ disabilities.education@sharjahart.org

OKTOBERFEST SPECIALS

Le Meridien Dubai Village Terrace

Think merriment and themed food stations, a dedicated team of chefs will transform the piazza-style area into a lively buffet-style fiesta with a wide selection of quintessential German dishes and unique brews. Prepare for some Bavarian-style fun and beats by The X Groove band. Dh239 (house beverages), Dh289 (premium beverages), Dh115 for kids aged 6-12. Until Wednesday.

Call 04-7022455

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Put on your lederhosen and head to Hamilton’s Gastropub in Abu Dhabi with friends to feast on a variety of meats including ribs and sausages – which can be enjoyed with an assortment of beverages. Activities and music guaranteed. From 4pm to 2am. Until October 15.

Call 02-6970000

The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai

A specially prepared German inspired menu with a selection of curated Bavarian hops to match. Savour favourites like chicken schnitzel with creamy blaukraut to a half-metre bratwurst with house dips. Until October 6.

Call 04-4383100

The Rose & Crown, Al Habtoor City

Dig into a German-inspired menu with a selection of drinks to go with it. Feast on favourites like mixed German sausages, beef roulade and more for Dh65 per item. From 5 to 8pm daily, there’s also a happy hour deal that allows you to enjoy selected house bevvies for Dh29. Until October 6.