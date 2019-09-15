From summer deals to plays and exhibitions, here are our top picks for the day

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Macro Photography

Award-winning Emirati photographer Yousef Al Habshi’s touring exhibition ‘The Unseen’ features 27 photographs that celebrates the art of macro photography and the tools used to achieve these artistic shots. Now at The Photography Studio at Manarat Al Saadiyat, until October 28. Al Habshi will also lead a series of workshops, including masterclasses for beginners and children. For details, send an email to the address below.

+ masphotostudio@dctabudhabi.ae

Short Film Contest

Photography accessory maker DJI and aerial photography platform SkyPixel have launched their first short film contest inviting users to submit their stories shot with camera and gimbal products. A total of 100 winners will be selected, winning prizes totalling $48,600 in categories including Recommended Films, Best Editing and Best Story. Entries can be submitted (plus more info) on the website below until October 14. No restrictions on number of videos or brands used.

+ skypixel.com/contests

Community & Critique

Following a 10-month artistic education and development programme at the Salama bint Hamdan Emerging Artists Fellowship (SEAF), the exhibition will present the artworks of emerging artists who are based in the UAE. Fifteen artists will exhibit over the course of the show and alongside there will be talks by featured artists. At Warehouse421, Mina Zayed, until November 24.

+ warehouse421.ae

Kundalini Masterclass

Yoga guru Amrit Dev will lead a class dedicated to understanding the true essence and power of the feminine, and will focus on the healing process that women must self-initiate. At YogaOne from 11am to 1pm. Dh155 +VAT.

Call 050-9508863

Interns for TV Show Wanted

Image Nation Abu Dhabi has now opened applications for a new internship programme, Arab Film Studio: Mawaheb, for its new TV show called Inheritance, in partnership with twofour54 and MBC Studios. This hands-on internship will offer training and experience to 40 aspiring film and TV professionalsm and is scheduled to begin in late 2019. Potential candidates who are 21 or over can submit the applications on the website below.

+ arabfilmstudio.com/mawaheb

DUBAI

Super Splash Sale

Atlantis, The Palm is offering residents and tourists access to its attractions including Aquaventure Waterpark, The Lost Chambers Aquarium, The Ambassador Lagoon and Dolphin Bay, for up to 50 per cent off general online admission prices on visits between September 17 to October 18. A one day Super Pass is going for Dh160 (usual price is Dh320).

+ atlantisthepalm.com

Sign Up for Skechers Performance Run

Taking place on September 27, the event will have three categories: 10km, 5km and the 2.5km Family Fun Run. Starts at 6am at The Ripe Market, Dubai Police Academy. Dh110 per person.

+ hopasports.com

African Business Lunch

Kiza, the Pan African restaurant and lounge, has launched a business lunch menu along wth a beverage for just Dh40, which will be prepared in 20 minutes. Weekdays from 12 to 4pm. At Emirates Financial Tower, DIFC.

Call 04-4539038

Bollywood Improvised

A brand-new showcase featuring a mix of star-crossed lovers, angry parents, long-lost relatives and villainous siblings, all created on the spot by our Courtyard Players improvisers and starring a member of the audience. At Courtyard Playhouse. From 8 to 10pm. Free but pre-registration is required.

+ courtyardplayhouse.com

SHARJAH

Be(Longing) Exhibition

Featuring works by five recent graduates of the College of Fine Arts and Design (CFAD), Be(Longing) explores questions of ownership of spaces and objects that define our every day. At Maraya Art Centre, until September 25. Free to attend.

+ maraya.ae

Blood Donation Camp

Zulekha Hospital and Sharjah Blood Transfusion and Research Center are conducting a blood donation camp today from 9am to 1:30pm at Zulekha Hospital in Al Zahra’a Street. To register, call the number below.