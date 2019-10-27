From workshops to free Dubai Fitness Challenge events, here are our top picks for the day

ABU DHABI

Festival of Lights

Experience cultural celebrations for the entire family, a Bollywood stage spectacular and indulge in delicious cultural treats from various food stations at our Indian inspired Bazaar. At Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Until Saturday. Park entry tickets start at Dh265.50 per person.

+ ferrariworldabudhabi.com

Ceramics Workshop

Play with clay in a casual space and and create your own, original designs using various methods of form creation and surface ornamentation. From 10am to 1pm today. Dh630 at Al Marsam Al Hor Workshops at the Cultural Foundation. Minimum age is 15. Also, decoupage workshop where you will decorate your own objects with a diverse medium, from 4 to 7pm (prices vary).

+ culturalfoundation.ae

Active Walk Nights

A weekly walking club in a non-competitive setting will take place on a weekly basis in the Al Bateen area to encourage its community and the surrounding neighbourhoods to support each other in adopting a healthier, active lifestyle. Enjoy guided walks throughout the area accompanied by a trainer prepared to encourage and motivate you throughout the activities. Post-walk, wind down with meditation and motivational sessions. Tonight at Al Khalideya Park from 7pm. Free to attend.

+ instagram.com/livethemomentad

DUBAI

Diwali at the Park

To mark the festival, guests can enjoy park entry with unlimited access to rides and live shows as well as a complimentary special Diwali buffet at Mughal-E-Azam restaurant. In addition, the park will be decorated specially for the festive occasion and guests will be able to meet their favourite movie star look-a-likes such as Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. Diwali offer on one-day park tickets start at Dh80 per person for a group of four. Until November 2.

+ bollywoodparksdubai.com

Diwali at Al Seef

The destination is hosting a five-day celebration including a firework display, diya ceremony, Indian live band, bhangra dance performances and a Diwali market showcasing for unique handicrafts, silverware. Today is last day.

+ alseef.ae

Waterfront Market’s Diwali

The Waterfront Market’s Festival of Lights celebration returns. Visitors can soak up the sea air whilst enjoying the waterfront promenade, featuring entertainment and activities alongside various cafe and restaurant pop-ups. Families and friends can take part in a range of traditional Diwali activities including contributing to the giant Rangoli and mural painting. There will also be Bollywood dancing. Until Tuesday from 3 to 9pm.

+ waterfrontmarket.ae

SHARJAH

Catch Indian Dance Performances

To celebrate Diwali, City Centre Sharjah is joining in the excitement by hosting traditional Indian dance performances across the mall. Visitors can enjoy the outfits, rhythms and dance routines of a professional Bollywood dance troupe daily with four 25-minute performances, at 5, 6, 7.30 and 8.30pm. Until tomorrow.

+ facebook.com/CityCentreSharjah

Aviation History

Sharjah Air Station Al Mahatta Museum highlights the history of aviation in the UAE and the Gulf Region. The museum first opened its doors in 2000, and since then, it has been the repository of stories of the first plane to land on Sharjah’s territories, the development of Sharjah’s first airport since the 40s, and its influence on the economic, cultural and social life in the region. Dh10 for adults. Dh3 for children.

+ sharjahmuseums.ae

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Obesity Awareness Camp

RAK Hospital has organised a free obesity awareness camp at their premises to help curb the rising obesity epidemic in both adults and children. Get free blood glucose test and thyroid test (TSH) if required, in addition to a free consultation with a specialist and a complete diet and exercise guide. From 4 to 6pm until Thursday.

+ rakhospital.com

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Jeep Tough Mudder

The Tough Mudder and Mini Mudder course, along with HIIT and Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) bootcamps, is made up of a 1.5-km course route for adults and features fan-favourite obstacles such as Everest (a slippery quarter-pipe that requires both timings and technique to scale) and Berlin Walls (a 10 foot, 90 degree, vertical wall which relies on teamwork to conquer). There are also new-for-2019 obstacles such as Tough Mudder’s longest obstacle in history, The Gauntlet (a series of four consecutive challenges designed to test balance, grip and upper-body strength). Until November 9 from 9am to 9pm daily at Kite Beach Fitness Village. Free.

+ toughmudder.ae

Free Fitness First Access

Everyone who registers to be part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge via Fitness First’s website will also be invited to enjoy free weekend access at all Fitness First health club chains across Dubai. The fitness company is also hosting a series of free to attend 30-minute work-out classes and activities throughout the city. Register at the website below.

+ uae.fitnessfirstme.com

