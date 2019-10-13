Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Agricultural Practices

The Al Ain Oasis where traditional irrigation systems are in use for thousands of years. Photo: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News (for Photo Feature)

The event will see participants hosted by palm tree owners and experts on farms where traditional crop growing will be demonstrated. The different stages of the Palm trees care and the different professions related to the Oasis will also be covered. At Al Ain Oasis from 9 to 11am. Free entry.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

CinemaNa returns

The series showcasing contemporary Arab cinema, a partnership between NYUAD and Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, returns today. It kicks off with What Comes Around, a documentary directed by Reem Saleh and set in one of the poorest neighbourhoods of Cairo, highlighting how communities come together, bringing hope for a better future. Screening will be followed by a Q&A with the director. At The Arts Center, NYU Abu Dhabi, at 7.30pm. Free to enter but online registration is a must.

+ nyuad-artscenter.org

DUBAI

Jindi EP Launch

UAE-based singer-songwriter Jindi, known for his retro showmanship and dance oriented live performance, will launch his debut EP ‘1995’ with a performance at The Fridge, Alserkal Avenue. Tickets are Dh50. Doors open 7.30pm. Show starts 8pm.

+ thefridgedubai.com

Canadian Thanksgiving Offer

Eggspectation, the Canadian all-day dining restaurant, will be offering a complimentary and traditional Beaver Tail to every table at the restaurant. Beaver Tails, named after the national animal of Canada are individually stretched pieces of fried dough, served with a variety of toppings and are a highly popular dessert in Canada. The complimentary dessert will be given per table with any purchase of a main today at the Dubai and Sharjah branches.

Call 04-4307252

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale

The book fair returns to Dubai bringing together millions of brand new titles under one roof. A range of genres from modern classics to thrillers will be available with a discount of 50 to 80 per cent. Gather your book buddies and head to Sound Stage 2 and 3, Dubai Studio City. Free entry. Until October 20.

Call 04-3914664

Live Music Mondays

Guests can enjoy their favourite jams with the in-house band as they sip on cocktail and nibble on a selection of finger food. Every Monday from 7.30 to 10.30ppm at West 14th Steakhouse, Dukes The Palm.

Call 04-4551101

Pool Tribe

Ladies can take advantage of Azure Beach’s Pool Tribe, where the first 100 ladies to arrive enjoy complimentary pool access and the option to purchase a voucher for five beverages for Dh100. At Rixos Premium, Dubai JBR.

Call 04-5200000

Thanksgiving Take-Away

New York specialist bakery and restaurant Clinton St Baking Company will be offering a traditional thanksgiving menu which comprises of a whole roasted turkey and a variety of sides, baked items and desserts to choose from. Available for Canadian Thanksgiving (today) as well as American Thanksgiving (November 28), the entire selection on the menu will be available for delivery and takeaway. Dh625. Dine-in options for plated turkey and whole turkey also available.

+ clintonstreetbaking.ae

Monday Mandays

Say goodbye to boring Mondays, and go out with the lads and enjoy free beverages every Monday between 6 to 8pm. At Urban Bar and Kitchen, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Call 04-4380000

Monday Maki Madness

Enjoy all maki rolls for Dh25 from 6 to 11pm every Monday. New to the menu is BBQ Katsu Bun with chicken in a Japanese BBQ sauce, alongside the new Beef Bun packed with bulgogi marinated beef, Korean sauce and purple coleslaw. At Tanuki, The Dubai Mall.

+ tanukidubai.com

Oblong Art Gallery

The first gallery located in Bluewaters Island, Oblong Contemporary Gallery will promote modern and contemporary international art, with a focus on sculpture. Their first exhibition is The Nascence, a display of 25 sculptures which will exhibit for the first time some of the world’s foremost sculptors including Igor Mitoraj, Stefano Bombardieri, Pablo Atchugarry, Robert Indiana, Gustavo Velez, Helidon XhiXha and Jimenez Deredia.

+ oblongcontemporary.com

SHARJAH

March Project 2019

March Project is an educational residency programme that provides opportunities for artists to research, realise and present site-specific works. Participants in this programme, chosen from the Gulf and abroad, take part in site visits and attend Sharjah Art Foundation’s exhibitions and public programmes.

Participants this year are Asma Belhamar, Farah Al Qasimi, May Rashed and Saeed Al Madani from the UAE; Filwa Nazer from Saudi Arabia; and Mario Santanilla from Colombia. Bait Obaid al Shamsi, Calligraphy square.