From Dubai Fitness Challenge activities to cultural experiences, here are our top picks

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Bait Al Oud Visitor Experience

Visit the leading Arabic Music Academy in the region, the Arabic Oud House and immerse yourself in the history, traditions and practice of the main Arabic instruments like Oud and Qanoon. From 5 to 7pm. Dh50 per person.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

Bait Al Gahwa

An in-depth exploration of Arabic coffee, Bait Al Gahwa presents each stage of preparing gahwa from roasting, cooling, grounding, to brewing the coffee. Each stage, including the serving phase, has a distinctive technique, traditional tools, and unique etiquette to the UAE. At Qasr Al Hosn. Open from 9am to 9pm. Tickets are Dh30 for adults and Dh15 for children.

+ qasralhosn.ae

Asian Explosion

Travel through the length and breadth of Asia as you explore flavours from across the continent. From Indian curries to Japanese delicacies, prepare for exotic ingredients at Le Vendome, at Emirates Palace. From 6.30 to 11.30pm.

Call 02-6907999

DUBAI

Fatiniza Live

In 2010, Fatiniza made a massive impact in the UAE local music scene and paved the way for female artists to stand shoulder to shoulder in the male dominated rock and metal genre. After having spent some time in Latin America, recording new music and performing all over the world, she is back in the UAE and set to showcase her new material including a brand new music video currently being filmed in Dubai. At The Fridge, Alserkal Avenue. Dh50. 7.30pm.

+ dubai.platinumlist.net

Movies Under the Stars

Have a fun and relaxing evening while watching movies in an open-air cinema every Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Tonight, it’s the iconic 1985 film ‘Back to the Future’ starring Michael J Fox and Christopher Llyod. At Habtoor Grand Dubai. Dh75. Movie starts at 7.30pm.

Call 04-4573212

The Phantom of the Opera in Dubai

The world’s most popular musical makes its premiere in Dubai for a limited season. The Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony’s on Broadway and four Olivier Awards in the West End. It became the longest running show in Broadway history in 2006. Until Saturday at the Dubai Opera. Tickets start Dh350.

+ dubaiopera.com

Cavalli Club 10th Anniversary

Cavalli Club Restaurant & Lounge will celebrate a decade in the UAE with a gala dinner, hosted by rapper and producer Fatman Scoop. Cavalli will be ramping up the entertainment all night with a cabaret show and free drinks for ladies until 4am.

Call 050-9110440

Grow a Moustache, Get a Discount

Grow your moustache and beard this November, in honour of Movember, and all men with a moustache will get to enjoy a 50 per cent off on their total bill at The Croft, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites. Until Thursday.

Call 04-3194000

Best in Stand-Up with VDesi Laughs

Tune into a night of pure unfiltered stand-up comedy featuring acts from the best comedians in UAE including Miqdaad Dohadwala, Maher Bharwany and Liz Bains. At A Cappella, Palm Jumeirah. Dh60/ Show starts 9pm.

Call 052-4018589

SHARJAH

Marwan Rechmaoui: Slanted Squares

Curated by Zeynep Oz, this solo exhibition reflects the artist’s methodical study of cartography, demographics and urbanisation. The exhibition presents two series of works, a Sharjah Art Foundation commission and a group of drawings all centred around the construction of buildings. Until February 2 at Gallery 1 & 2, Al Mureijah Square, Sharjah Art Foundation. Entry free.

+ sharjahart.org

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE ACTIVITIES

Sustainable City

Try free horse-riding, or get moving with hip hop, karate, Zumba, Body Attack and more classes for the whole family. Weekdays from 6 to 10am and from 4 to 8pm. Until Saturday.

DFC Watch-Face

Fitbit has teamed up with Dubai Fitness Challenge this year to introduce a special-edition watch-face for the 2019 challenge, available for free download on Fitbit Versa family and Ionic smartwatch ranges. The brand-new watch face will allow DFC participants to track their performance and monitor their overall fitness progress.

Bluewaters Island

Surrounded by scenic views of the Arabian Gulf, stay active with free community classes ranging from yoga, HIIT, Zumba and bootcamps. From 8am to 9am until November 16.

The Great Dubai Pulse Ride

One for cycling lovers all over the city, choose a route of 5km, 10km or 20km and cycle with friends and family. The ride is free to join and is for all aged five years and older. The ride is open to the first 1,000 participants. On Friday from 7 to 11am. Register on website below.

+ thecyclehub.com

Sign Up for Daman DXB SwimFest

Back for its second edition, the Daman DXB SwimFest is a mass participation swimming event open to amateur swimmers from across Dubai. Anyone over the age of eight can sign up for the different race categories. On Saturday at 6am, Dh315. Today is the last day for registration.