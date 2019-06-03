Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Yas Waterworld Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Warner Bros World and Yas Waterworld discounts

The theme-parks are extending their opening hours, welcoming guests until 10pm each evening, and Yas Waterworld is offering a 50 per cent discount for single day tickets until tomorrow in the build up for Eid Al Fitr.

+ yasisland.ae

Art Explorers Summer Camp

Families interacting at tactile station Image Credit: © Department of Culture and Tou

Registrations are now open for Louvre Abu Dhabi’s summer camp for two age groups: six to 11 and 12 to 16. First batch starts on July 7. For the full schedule, refer to the website. Prices start at Dh280.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Eid celebrations at The Galleria

Discover henna art, children’s face painting, sand art, lantern making, Ayyalah dance performances and more at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. There’s also the never-seen-before curated collection of photos, showcasing historical moments the late Shaikh Zayed. Until June 6.

+ thegalleria.ae

DUBAI

La Perle Eid Discounts

From today, La Perle at Al Habtoor City is offering discounts on its tickets going up to 75 per cent off. Eid performances will run Monday to Friday, 7pm and 9:30pm and Saturday, 4pm and 7pm.

+ laperle.com

Golfing on Ice

Ice Golf is the Middle East’s first ice-themed indoor mini-golf experience, now available at the Dubai Ice Rink. Families can challenge each other on the 9-hole mini golf course, set on ice. One round for Dh40 per person. Each person receives a putter and each team has a scorecard for up to six players. At The Dubai Mall. From 10am until 1am.

+dubaiicerink.com

Laguna Waterpark Sale

The waterpark has announced two annual passes for UAE residents, on sale until June 9. The pass gets you unlimited weekday or weekend access to the waterpark, starting at Dh225.

+ lagunawaterpark.com

New Live Shows

Mattel Play! Town has added three new live shows in anticipation of Eid. Kids can sing and dance along with Barney and friends or learn with Fireman Sam or enjoy the Bob the Builder stage show. Tickets start at Dh99. At City Walk.

+ playtowndubai.com

SHARJAH

Ramadan Bazaar (Last Night)

Matajer Al Juraina has organised a bazaar where shoppers can buy artisanal products and one-of-a-kind pieces from homegrown brands with 20 handpicked vendors selling everything from kitchen homeware and abayas, to oud and speciality honey. From 8pm until midnight.

+ matajersharjah.com

Ramadan Nights

Part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, the event features activities, lucky draws, discounts, cultural performances and food for the entire family. Opens daily from 8pm until 2am. Runs until June 8 at the Expo Centre Sharjah

+ ramadan-nights.com

WHERE TO WATCH THE CRICKET WORLD CUP

Irish Village Dubai

The popular pub will be streaming all the world cup cricket matches on both their large indoor and outdoor screens. Entry is free and take advantage of happy hour (3-7pm on weekdays) deals during matches, offering beverages from Dh35. Its also a pet-friendly place.

Call 04-2824750

Arabian Courtyard Hotel

With multiple screens to watch the game at Fisherman’s Hub, this bar will also offer ‘buy-one-get-one- free’ on house beverages, as well as set deals with beverages and starters.

Call 04-5260803

Kickers Sports Bar

Dubai Sports City Kickers Sports Bar is showing all the CWC matches live and every Saturday, Dubai 92 will be broadcasting live from 3-6pm. Titled ‘The Grill at Kickers’, will have cricket guests joining the RJs each week. Specials on the F&B with prizes and giveaways to be won, including a free beverage bottle on the correct prediction.

Call 04-4481001

Stables Dubai

An in-demand choice for weekend sundowners, enjoy their happy hour deals while the cricket matches are being screened on large screens. House beverages at Dh35 from 4-8pm every day.

Call 04-5260979

Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

At QD’s watch the matches on two giant screens which sit against the backdrop of the creek waters. There will also be exclusive deals on their food and beverage menu, during matches.

Call 04-2956000

Royal Ascot Hotel

Soak in the ambience at Legends Sports Lounge. During matches make use of ‘Match Day Mania’ specials.

Call 052-6903369