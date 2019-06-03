ABU DHABI
Warner Bros World and Yas Waterworld discounts
The theme-parks are extending their opening hours, welcoming guests until 10pm each evening, and Yas Waterworld is offering a 50 per cent discount for single day tickets until tomorrow in the build up for Eid Al Fitr.
+ yasisland.ae
Art Explorers Summer Camp
Registrations are now open for Louvre Abu Dhabi’s summer camp for two age groups: six to 11 and 12 to 16. First batch starts on July 7. For the full schedule, refer to the website. Prices start at Dh280.
+ louvreabudhabi.ae
Eid celebrations at The Galleria
Discover henna art, children’s face painting, sand art, lantern making, Ayyalah dance performances and more at The Galleria Al Maryah Island. There’s also the never-seen-before curated collection of photos, showcasing historical moments the late Shaikh Zayed. Until June 6.
+ thegalleria.ae
DUBAI
La Perle Eid Discounts
From today, La Perle at Al Habtoor City is offering discounts on its tickets going up to 75 per cent off. Eid performances will run Monday to Friday, 7pm and 9:30pm and Saturday, 4pm and 7pm.
+ laperle.com
Golfing on Ice
Ice Golf is the Middle East’s first ice-themed indoor mini-golf experience, now available at the Dubai Ice Rink. Families can challenge each other on the 9-hole mini golf course, set on ice. One round for Dh40 per person. Each person receives a putter and each team has a scorecard for up to six players. At The Dubai Mall. From 10am until 1am.
+dubaiicerink.com
Laguna Waterpark Sale
The waterpark has announced two annual passes for UAE residents, on sale until June 9. The pass gets you unlimited weekday or weekend access to the waterpark, starting at Dh225.
+ lagunawaterpark.com
New Live Shows
Mattel Play! Town has added three new live shows in anticipation of Eid. Kids can sing and dance along with Barney and friends or learn with Fireman Sam or enjoy the Bob the Builder stage show. Tickets start at Dh99. At City Walk.
+ playtowndubai.com
SHARJAH
Ramadan Bazaar (Last Night)
Matajer Al Juraina has organised a bazaar where shoppers can buy artisanal products and one-of-a-kind pieces from homegrown brands with 20 handpicked vendors selling everything from kitchen homeware and abayas, to oud and speciality honey. From 8pm until midnight.
+ matajersharjah.com
Ramadan Nights
Part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, the event features activities, lucky draws, discounts, cultural performances and food for the entire family. Opens daily from 8pm until 2am. Runs until June 8 at the Expo Centre Sharjah
+ ramadan-nights.com
WHERE TO WATCH THE CRICKET WORLD CUP
Irish Village Dubai
The popular pub will be streaming all the world cup cricket matches on both their large indoor and outdoor screens. Entry is free and take advantage of happy hour (3-7pm on weekdays) deals during matches, offering beverages from Dh35. Its also a pet-friendly place.
Call 04-2824750
Arabian Courtyard Hotel
With multiple screens to watch the game at Fisherman’s Hub, this bar will also offer ‘buy-one-get-one- free’ on house beverages, as well as set deals with beverages and starters.
Call 04-5260803
Kickers Sports Bar
Dubai Sports City Kickers Sports Bar is showing all the CWC matches live and every Saturday, Dubai 92 will be broadcasting live from 3-6pm. Titled ‘The Grill at Kickers’, will have cricket guests joining the RJs each week. Specials on the F&B with prizes and giveaways to be won, including a free beverage bottle on the correct prediction.
Call 04-4481001
Stables Dubai
An in-demand choice for weekend sundowners, enjoy their happy hour deals while the cricket matches are being screened on large screens. House beverages at Dh35 from 4-8pm every day.
Call 04-5260979
Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club
At QD’s watch the matches on two giant screens which sit against the backdrop of the creek waters. There will also be exclusive deals on their food and beverage menu, during matches.
Call 04-2956000
Royal Ascot Hotel
Soak in the ambience at Legends Sports Lounge. During matches make use of ‘Match Day Mania’ specials.
Call 052-6903369
— Today’s match between Pakistan and England kicks off at 1.30pm