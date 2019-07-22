From summer activities for kids to free meditation class, your guide to what’s happening

ABU DHABI

A Costume Adventure

An interactive adventure game inspired by the clothing portrayed in artworks from the Louvre Abu Dhabi’s permanent galleries. For children aged 4 - 10. Entrance to the Children’s Museum is free with the museum’s admission ticket of Dh63. Until May, 2020.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Hakkatini Nights

Everyday from 6 to 8pm, enjoy two selected beverages and one small food platter for Dh96 at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi. Timing is extended on Wednesdays until 11pm.

+ hakkasan.com/abu-dhabi

3D Movies for Dh35

CineRoyal is slashing its rates for a 3D movie experience to Dh35 for students who present their student card. At Khalidiyah Mall, Abu Dhabi. Until August 1.

+ facebook.com/pg/KhalidiyahMallAUH

Weekday Summer Bliss

Get a three-course set lunch at Buddha-Bar along with pool and beach access all day for Dh290. Add a massage to all that for Dh550. At St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort. Sunday to Thursday. Until September 15.

Call 02-4988888

Al Qattara Arts Centre and Qasr Al Muwaiji Summer Activities

The summer programme in Al Ain targets children ages 6-13 and will feature a number of creative training courses and workshops on crafts such as decoupage, pottery, mosaic workshops, recycling, drawing and more. Daily from 9am to midday for the whole month of July. For a full schedule, send an email to address below.

+ qac@dctabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Circus at Mercato

As part of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), Mercato is hosting a series of international circus stage shows. There’s also a Magical Comedy show, The Magic Phil Show and a Kids Fiesta daily. Check with the mall for show timings.

+ facebook.com/MercatoShoppingMall

Technogym @ Dubai Sports World

The fitness company is showcases all it’s latest products at the indoor Dubai Sports World. Visitors can access the full Technogym gym for Dh10 per day or with a Dh200 season pass. Dubai Sports World is open until September 10.

+ dubaisportsworld.ae

Arcade Happy Hour

Gamers big and small can have a blast at arcade games with classics such as Pacman, air hockey, shoot ‘em ups and even the world’s first three-axis rotation simulator Stereo VR. From 5pm to 7pm daily, thrillseekers get 50 per cent off on all top-ups. At The Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm.

+ facebook.com WavehouseDubai

Master Cooking Class

Talented chefs from around the world will give guests a unique culinary experience, from Italy and Thailand to the Middle Dh350 (without beverage) and Dh525 (with bubbles). At The Promenade, Park Hyatt Dubai.

Call 04-6021234

Free Yoga Classes

LC Well calls itself an organisation working for humanity and the well-being of our society, and is offering free yoga and/or counselling services at their premises in JLT. To register for your free session, go to the website below.

+ lcwell.org

KidZania Titans Challenge

The brand new obstacle course will test visitors’ physical skills and mental toughness, and kids will find themselves honing their balance skills, movement, coordination and strength. Free for premium ticket holders. Dh35 extra for economy ticketsEntry to KidZania at The Dubai Mall start at Dh105.

+ kidzania.ae

Summer at BurJuman

The DSS activation runs until August 17 between 2pm and 10pm. Little ones can explore a tree house for Virtual Reality fun. There’s free drumming on weekends, arts and crafts, rock painting, fused bead crafts, artistic knitting, jewellery

making and flower pots. The mall also has a ‘spend & win’ promotion until August 3: Spend Dh200 at BurJuman and enter a raffle to win a car.

+burjuman.com

SHARJAH

Summer Sports Camp

Sharjah Women’s Sports’ camp is targeted at boys (5-9 years) and girls (5-15 years), to spread the importance physical activities. Sports include basketball, football, karate, fencing, table tennis, gymnastics and zumba. To register, call the number below.