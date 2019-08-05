From summer deals to camps, activities and deals, here are our top picks for the day

ABU DHABI

Buy 4 Pay for 3 at Yas Waterworld

Buy four tickets and pay for only three with Yas Waterworld’s summer offer. Also, if your group is bigger than four people, simply purchase extra park entry tickets with a 25 per cent discount on regular prices. Until September 30. At Yas Island.

+ summerinabudhabi.ae

Maktaba Summer Camp

Themed ‘When I Grow Up’, this educational and entertainment programme aimed at children and young adults during the summer season is held across Abu Dhabi. Today, Arabic calligraphy at Al Bahia for ages 10 to 14 (5pm), Young Engineers at Al Wathba for ages 8 to 12 (4pm) and Little Paramdic at Khalifa Park at 11am. Prices vary.

+ visitabudhabi.ae

Private Charter of Captain Tony’s

Enjoy views of Yas Marina with a tour guide onboard for Dh525 per hour instead of the regular Dh840 when booking a private charter. Bottled water will be provided and guests can bring their own food and drinks. Upto 25 passengers for one cruise. Until August 31.

+ captaintonys.ae

DUBAI

Try Just Action Arena

Learn to soar like a bird with the Flying Trapeze or scale walls and practice climbing skills, or even learn Parkour at sports academy Just Play’s arena inside Dubai Sports World. It’s open daily between 8am and midnight until September 10. Entry to Dubai Sports World is free but some activities are chargeable. Prices vary.

+ dubaisportsworld.ae

Yoga + Pool and Beach Pass

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai in JBR and Rituals Cosmetics are hosting a yoga event today that will start with a 60-minute Yoga session, followed by mini massages and treats in the Experience Zone along with light refreshments and goodie bags as well as a pool and beach day pass. Dh95. Starts at 10.30am. Also complimentary Ritz Kids club access for the duration of the session.

Call 04-3186311

Back-to-School Bundle

Getting your kids ready for school after the break doesn’t have to be daunting. Lifestyle’s back-to-school bundle includes school essentials – backpack, pencil case, lunch bag, headsets, notepad, water bottle and a TouchMate tablet — from selected brands for Dh399. Available at Centrepoint stores across the UAE.

+ centrepointstores.com

Extraordinary Burger for Dh60

MasterChef, the TV Experience – the world-first, screen-to-plate restaurant concept – has introduced an all-new burger and drink offer for a limited period only. Dh60 with fries. Dh99 with fries and beverage. At Millennium Place Marina. Available for lunch and dinner.

Call 04-550 8111

Unlimited Food at Bollywood Parks

Buy six tickets for Dh450 and get unlimited F&B across all restaurants at Bollywood Parks Dubai on single-day passes. Or, you can upgrade your single pass with an extra Dh50 and get unlimited F&B. Valid until September.

+ dubaiparksandresorts.com

Family Summer Fun on the QE2

The iconic hotel is offering special family rates, starting at Dh599 where guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast and dinner for the whole family, complimentary meals for kids, kids club access, 40 per cent off QE2 spa experiences, and complimentary QE2 heritage tour as well as early check-in and late checkout. Valid for stays booked between August 12 to 16.

+ qe2.com

Summer Fun

Keep your kids engaged while developing their artistic skills through beach-inspired activities at BurJuman. The event has been extended to August 24, running from 2pm until 10pm, daily.

+ burjuman.com

SHARJAH

Vantage Point Sharjah

Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual exhibition dedicated to photohgrahy this year features 36 photographers 20 countries. At Al Mureijah Square. Until October. Entry free.

+ sharjahart.org

Summer Fun at Al Majaz

Get the kids to spend all that energy on the Foam Cannon, Inflatable water slide and pool and enjoy daily musical parties with a bubble machine at the Mini Splash Park. At Al Majaz Waterfront, from 5 to 11pm. Prices vary depending on activities.