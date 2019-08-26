From back-to-school offers to meal deals, here are our top picks for the day

ABU DHABI

Try a Semi-Buffet

Cocina Restaurant has introduced what it calls a semi-buffet that’s lighter on your stomach and pocket, but still with quite the spread. Packages start at Dh50. At Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel, until September 30.

Call 800-526624

Monday Promo

Try the Crispy Beef Pata (thigh), Liempo (belly) and oxtail for only Dh55 with unlimited rice, soup and iced tea. Each serving is good for three or four people. From midday to 1am at Resto Pinoy, Rakbank building, near Sheraton Hotel Khalidiyah.

Call 02-6660484

Last-Minute Summer Camp Deals

Get your children and teens to learn new skills and take part in activities such as dancing, Zumba as well as arts & crafts, and virtual reality. New daily deals start at Dh139, for ages five to 14. At Bab Al Qasr Hotel and Residences. From 9am until 1.30pm. Until August 29.

Call 02-2053090

Shiamak Davar, now in Abu Dhabi

The acclaimed Bollywood choreographer’s dance studio has opened in the capital, offering a range of classes for kids, teens and adults. Prices vary depending on packages. At Infinity Dance Studios, City Seasons Hotel, Electra Street.

Call 054-4114009

DUBAI

Register for BurJuman’s Rising Stars

The annual talent hunt at the mall is back for children aged four to 16 years. Parents can register their little ones to showcase their talents across singing, dancing, performing arts and academics until Saturday. Auditions will be held on weekends beginning this Thursday, with the grand finale on September 20. Up to Dh25,500 are up for grabs in three categories - singing, dancing and “others”. Send an email to the address below.

+ burjumansrisingstars@gmail.com.

Buy Once, Go Seven Times

Edutainment destination Mattel Play! Town has introduced an offer where visitors can purchase a child ticket for Dh125 (online or at the gate) and have access to the venue for seven consecutive days from date of purchase. Until September 30. At City Walk.

+ playtowndubai.com

Get Active Indoors

Bring outdoor sports into a 25,000sqm air conditioned space at the annual Dubai Sports World at Dubai World Trade Centre, the hub for all things active, from table tennis to volleyball, basketball and football. It’s open from 8pm to midnight until September 10. Entry is free but use of facilities may incur a price.

+ dubaisportsworld.ae

Be a Junior Biologist

Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo’s Junior Biologist Camp is the chance for your budding Marine Biologist to learn about all things aquatic. The camp is designed for kids who are passionate about ocean conservation and marine animals. There will be hands-on activities where kids will get to know more about the varied species in the aquarium and even get the chance to feed them. Until Tuesday, from 9am to 3pm (drop off from 8.30am). Dh600 including food.

+ thedubaiaquarium.com

Get Free Customisations

Those shopping for any back-to-school necessities purchased within City Centre Mirdiff will get to have them customised for free in the Central Galleria. Also, dine in any of the restaurants within the mall and with any main course purchased, kids will get the opportunity to eat for free, with a maximum of two free kids meals per family. Until September 7.

SHARJAH

Buy Lunch, Get Beach Too

Enjoy a lunch buffet at Core Jardin restaurant and get full-day acces to the peach and pool for Dh99 on weekdays and Dh150 on weekends. At Coral Beach Resort.

Call 06-5229999

AJMAN

All-You-Can-Eat Sushi and Sashimi

For Dh99 per per person, indulge your sushi and sashimi cravings from 5 to 10.30pm at Dragon Place, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel. Package comes with miso soup. Daily, until August 31.

Call 06-7018868

RAS AL KHAIMAH

