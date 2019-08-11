From Eid activities to not-to-miss free shows, here are our top picks for Monday

Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Around the World Dance Show

A dance troupe will combine culture, colour and artistry during the ongoing Eid Al Adha celebrations at Dalma Mall. The show will conclude with a performance on a popular Emirati music. Performances are from 5.30 to 10.30pm daily until Tuesday. Free to watch.

+ dalmamall.ae

Catch Eid Al Adha Fireworks

Tonight at 9pm (and until tomorrow), a fireworks show will light up the Yas Marina. It’s free to view from the promenade, but various restauarants have special offers, along with the view.

+ yasmarina.ae/dine

Justice League Show

DC Comic’s superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman and The Flash will be performing three shows daily at 4.15, 6 and 8pm. As part of the show, kids will train alongside the superheroes as new recruits to instil the key values of truth, fairness, hope, discipline and teamwork. At Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, until August 20.

+ marinamall.ae

Kalima Encourages Reading Exhibition

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) initiative Kalima is organising an exhibition to encourage a love of reading among children and the general public. More than 400 children’s and young adult books will be showcased, as well as discounts of up to 70 per cent on purchase. At Al Khalidiyah Mall, until August 24. The mall is open from 10am until 11pm daily.

DUBAI

Meet Sheibitna at the Mall

Families can immerse themselves into stories and words of wisdom from Sheibitna, the ‘Grandpa of Arabia’. Those spending a minimum of Dh100 at the Dubai Mall can also look forward to receiving Eid gifts from Sheibitna. During mall opening hours, extended to 2am until Saturday.

+ thedubaimall.com

Eid at Children’s City

Enjoy shows such as Baby Shop, Bubble Show, Magic Show, Making Gifts for Haj Pilgrims, Arts Corner, Eid Fun Brings Us Together, LOL Surprise Dolls Show and Spacetoon Fun at Children’s City, Dubai Creek. Shows from 11am to 6pm until Tuesday. Entry is Dh10 for kids and Dh15 for adults (16 years and above).

+ childrencity.ae

Eid Specials at at Mattel Play! Town

The popular attraction is offering additional activities including face painting, arts and crafts, tutu and jewellery making and games, throughout Eid. There will also be daily live shows, meet and greets and interactive experiences with characters such as Angelina the Ballerina, Barney, Thomas and Friends. Tickets start at Dh105 for one child and parent, if bought online.

+ playtowndubai.com

Catch Junk & Funk Crew

This dance troupe will repurpose scrapyard recycled material to make foot-tapping music. They’ll use everything from trashcans, buckets, pans and bottles. Visitors can catch them at City Centre Deira at 4.30, 6, 7.30 and 9.30pm until Tuesday.

+ facebook.com/CityCentreDeira

Arcade Games at Modhesh World

More than 40 arcade and hand-held games such as Jurassic Park, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Hot Wheels and X-Treme Air Hockey are set up. There’s also popular car racing arcade games such as MotoGP and Cruis’n Blast or shooting monsters at ‘Night Hunter’ by UNIS. At Modhesh World, Dubai World Trade Centre. From 11am to 11pm.

+ modheshworld.com

SHARJAH

Deep Sea Adventures at Al Montazah

Over Eid, a sea pirates’ show will take place at 3.30, 5.30 and 7.30pm in addition to the Deep Sea adventures at 4.30, 6.30 and 8.30pm. At Al Montazah Parks, until Tuesday.

+ almontazah.ae

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Head to Al Wadi Nature Reserve

Located within Wadi Khadeja, you can go bird-watching, observe an Arabian Oryx and follow the tracks of geckos, beetles, hares and foxes with a guided nature walk. Or take park in activities such as archery, nature walk, stargazing, tree planting, camel ride and horse ride. Prices vary.