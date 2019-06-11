Go for a yoga session in Abu Dhabi or catch a ‘Rocketman’ premiere in Dubai

ABU DHABI

Yoga Time

The Ritz Carlton in Abu Dhabi is offering holistic yoga sessions to transform your mindset and health. Sessions take place on Tuesdays at 5pm, and Saturdays at 10pm. For bookings, call 02 818 8144 or email the healthclub.

+ abudhabi@ritzcarlton.com

Art Exhibition

NYU Art Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi Art Gallery presents its next Project Space exhibition: Rand Abdul Jabbar’s Earthly Wonders, Celestial Beings, which will open today at 5.30pm at NYU, Abu Dhabi. Jabbar aims to examine the cultural and architectural heritage of Mesopotamia. Free to attend.

+ nyuad-artgallery.org

Lunch Deal

Have lunch at Aquarium, Yas Marina. Every Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 6pm, The special lunch deal includes an appetiser and a main course for Dh75 per person.

Call 050 696 9357

Dubai

‘Rocketman’ premiere

Rocketman Still Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

The Dubai Opera is premiering one of the most anticipated films of the summer, Rocketman. The film will take you through the life of music icon Elton John. Taron Egerton stars, along with Richard Madden and Jamie Bell as Elton’s writing partner. At 8pm.

+ dubaiopera.com

Theatre Time

The Walworth Face Image Credit: Supplied

The Walworth Farce will stage its last performance tonight at The Courtyard Theatre, Al Quoz at 8pm. The Enda Walsh play has been directed and produced by Padraig Downey and stars Declan O’Sullivan. Entrance via guest list.

+ courtyardplayhouse.com

Summer Menu

MasterChef Summer menu Image Credit: Supplied

MasterChef, the TV experience has launched a three-course menu, cooked by MasterChef champions for one month only. The summer menu is available for Dh129 for three courses, and Dh229 for three courses inclusive of a two-hour grape beverage package. Chefs include Tamara Graffen (MasterChef Australia finalist 2017) and Mimi Baines (MasterChef Australia finalist 2016). From 12pm-3pm and 7pm-11pm.

+ masterchefdxb.com

Ladies Night

Looking to plan the perfect ladies night out? STK, located at the Jumeriah Beach Residence is serving saucy steaks from 7pm to 1am every Tuesday night, exclusively for women.

Call 04 323 0061

Botana Deals

The Atrium’s Mexican and Latin American diner Zoco is launching its new Botana Tuesdays tonight; Botanas are small Mexican appetisers. With every free drink ordered, you can enjoy ‘botanas’ on the house. Every Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 04 437 0044

Indoor Park

Air Maniax is Dubai’s newest indoor adventure park. The multi-activity sports and recreational facility includes an indoor inflatable park, a warrior assault interactive course and activities such as zipzag and lazer frenzy. Open now for all ages. Located in Al Quoz Industrial First, Dubai. Prices start at Dh80.

+ airmaniax.com

Get Rid of Fears

The Miracles Wellness Centre in Barsha Heights is offering a 20 minute free session on releasing fears and phobias. Mirna Iwaza, a hypnotherapist and life coach is running the session between noon and 4pm today.

Call 04 363 9307

Summer Series

Villamore, the beachfront restaurant and lounge in Emerald Palace Kempinski, The Palm, has launched its Mediterranean Summer Series. Embark on a four-month escapade to Nice, Mykonos, Capri and Bodrum with a limited-edition eight-course tasting menu at Dh325. Diners will also be able to order these limited-edition dishes from the a la carte menu.

Call 04 424 8890

Summer at Armani

Armani Hotel Dubai is hosting a summer offer that runs until September 30. Amal andDeli will be serving set menus for Dh250 while Ristorante will be serving a set menu for Dh280.

Call 04 888 3666

Ras Al Khaimah

Summer Deal

Hilton Al Hamra Beach and Golf Resort has launched an all-inclusive package with breakfast, lunch and dinner with prices starting from Dh535.

+ hilton.com