Hunt for a mammoth in Abu Dhabi or see Dracula entertain in Dubai

ABU DHABI

Find Wooly the Mammoth

Join in the search for Wooly the Mammoth’s new home in Abu Dhabi Marina Mall until August 4 and win prizes. Look for the posters placed in the windows of various outlets across the mall, collect stickers and paste them to their participating forms that are available from the customer service desk at the mall.

+ marinamall.ae

F1 Discount

Today is the last day to puchase Abu Dhabi Formula 1 tickets at a discount. The event runs from November 28 until December 1. Book tickets for a chance to avail up to 20 per cent discount across Grandstands, Lounge and Club Products, and up to 10 per cent discount on Yas Suites Hospitality.

+ ticketmaster.ae

Mid-day Dining

99 Sushi Bar at The Galleria, Four Seasons, Al Maryah Island offers a weekday lunch with nine courses on the menu. Omakase business lunch is available for Dh199 Sunday to Thursday from noon until 2.30pm.

Call 02-6723333

Donate Items

Until August 4 ‘Stop and Donate’ at one of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) venues to families and children in need, via the Emirates Red Crescent. Collection points at Adnec will be located in the Grandstand, Car Park B, and the VIP Car Park, and Gate 4 and 6 at the Al Ain Convention Centre.

Re-usable items include books, clothing, toys and household items. E-waste such as air conditioners, computers, appliances, and mobile phones, as well as items like furniture will also be accepted. Donations between 8am and 6pm.

+ facebook.com/inAbuDhabi

Dubai

Summer Fun

Take a step into the future at Hub Zero, a theme park with indoor rides, climbing zones, hangout areas and much more. Those who have purchased the City Walk Summer Pass can visit Hub Zero and enjoy savings until August 3. Tickets start at Dh75.

Call 800-637227

Meet Dracula and Gang

Join Mavis, Frankenstein and Murray for Dracula’s 789th birthday party and meet your favourite Hotel Transylvania characters on stage and enjoy themed activation on the ground floor from noon to 8pm. The Hotel Transylvania show runs until August 3 with three shows a day at The Springs Souk. Shows at 4.30pm, 6pm and 7.30pm.

Call 800-36227

DSS Deal of the Day

Department store, Robinsons, Dubai Festival City Mall is offering a 90 per cent off on select items throughout the store today from 10am until stocks last.

Call 800-67667

Superheroes at the Mall

City Centre Mirdif is showcasing Justice League Superheroes until August 3. There are three shows daily at 3pm, 5pm and 7.45pm. Take photos for keeps during the meet and greet after every show.

Call 04-6023000

Family Treat

Book for three nights and pay only for two at Lapita Dubai Parks and Resort until August 31, from Dh415 per night. This family staycation comes inclusive of tickets to the neighbouring amusement parks including Legoland, Motiongate and Bollywood Parks.

Call 04-8109999

Rock ‘N' Baga Night

The weekly rock ‘n’ roll night harks back to music from the 80s and 90s every Wednesday at Bagatelle, Fairmont Hotel.

Call 04-3545035

Business Lunch

Grand Plaza Movenpick launches Media City’s 30-minute business lunch at Slice from 12.30pm to 3.30pm. Priced at Dh65 per person, guests can choose from two starters and the main course offers an array of international cuisines.

Call 04-5257777

Urban All Stars

The Hideout has scheduled a line-up of R‘n’B and hip hop DJs across Dubai plus free bubbles for the ladies, from 9pm until 3am at Marina Byblos Hotel.

+ hideoutdubai.com

Shoot it Up

The Jebal Ali Shooting Club is providing 30 per cent discount on sessions during the summer season. Prices for members start at Dh120 and at Dh190 for non-members.

Call 04-8836555

Escape Deal

Get locked in and clued up as groups of friends, families or colleagues try to beat the clock and break out at Escape Hunt. Pick one of the games and attempt to achieve freedom for less over summer with 25 per cent off from Sunday to Wednesday. Located at The Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road.

+ escapehunt.com

SHARJAH

Beach Bites

Enjoy your weekdays lunch for Dh99 and Dh150 during weekends at Coral Beach Sharjah. Price includes beach and pool access plus a buffet at Cote Jardin Restaurant until Saturday.