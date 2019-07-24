Loqmato Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi

Film Screening at Louvre

Cinem’Art brings a five-week programme of international film screenings creating a dialogue between cinema and specific artworks. The Land will be screened at 6pm. Shortlisted at the Sundance Film Festival, the drama looks at teenage buddies who skateboard the streets of Cleveland, dreaming of their way out of poverty. All films are free to attend, but prior booking is needed.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Eat Greek

With the introduction of Greek live band Kicking, immerse yourself in an authentic Greek experience, highlighting the flavoursome cuisine at Eat Greek Kouzina, The Galleria. Every last Wednesday of the month, fromtonight, starting at 8pm.

+ eatgreekkouzina.com

Pop Art Exhibition

The Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi is presenting a selection of artworks from its own collection, which embody the meaning of popular culture

and its synchronistic relationship with ‘the city’, at an exhibition which runs at Manarat Al Saadiyat until October 6.

+ manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Qasr Al Watan Tour

Go on a tour of the Qasr Al Watan palace, an interactive journey that reveals and reflects on governance, knowledge and craftsmanship. You can access the palace, the gardens with tours costing Dh60 for adults and Dh30 for child.

Call 600544442

Shop and Win

Hili Mall in Al Ain, is celebrating Retail Abu Dhabi (RAD) Rewards Summer Edition with a raffle promotion that runs until August 3, 2019. For every Dh200 spent on purchases from any outlets, you can win a daily prize worth Dh5,000 in gift vouchers.

+ hilimall.ae

Dubai

Disco Flower

Unwind and dance at The Penthouse’s new Wednesday night titled Disco Flower, featuring classics and Nu-disco beats. Chico Bos will entertain the crowds with a rainbow of throwback tunes at the Five Palm Jumeirah venue.

Call 04-4559999

East Meets West

Asia’s epicurean delights are highlighted with a weekly changing buffet featuring a range of regional specialties. The buffet includes dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore, Chine, Korea and beyond. All served at Lido, Queen Elizabeth 2. It costs Dh125 per person.

+ qe2.com

Bread Making Open Day

The artisan bread making programme is designed to inspire a new generation of food producers, each equipped with the essential baking skills and the business knowledge to launch a successful artisan bakery. Available in module of eight classes for four days at ICCA Dubai, priced at Dh4,000.

+ iccadubai.ae

Turkish Delight

Turkey’s most loved dessert arrives at the Dubai Mall on the lower groud floor. Loqmato is bringing traditional and authentic Turkish Lokma desserts, ice-creams and teas with a modern twist.

+ facebook.com/loqmato

Summer Fun

As part of Dubai Summer Surprises activations BurJuman presents a holiday-themed extravaganza for the perfect summer break for kids aged between 4 to 12 years. Kids will be engaged through beach inspired activities until August 17 from 2pm until 10pm.

+ burjuman.com

White Party

Peruvian dining destination Coya is throwing its annual White Summer Party, La Noche Blanca. Resident DJs will be playing rhythmic beats to keep the feel good vibes going at the Pisco Lounge. All happening at Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach.

Call 04-3169600

DSS Deal of the Day

Steve Madden is offering 50 per cent off everything in the City Centre Deira store today from 10am until stocks last.

+ dubaisummersurprises.com

Sharjah

Island Outing

Head to Al Noor Island for an engaging cultural experience with summer fun for kids at the butterfly house, maze gardens, magical illuminations and literary treasures.

Call 06-5067000

Ras Al Khaimah

Children’s Day Out

Hilton has partnered with Disney’s Pixar to transform the mundane into the magical with the help of some favourite characters from Toy Story 4. Children aged 12 years and under to enjoy a complimentary stay when accompanied by their parents at the Waldorf Astoria. Additionally, children aged 5 and younger will be treated to complimentary lunch and dinner at the hotel.