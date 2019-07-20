Kayak around the Louvre in Abu Dhabi or attend the summer festival in Sharjah

ABU DHABI

Kayak around the Louvre

Enjoy kayaking under the stars at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Children between the ages of 6 and 12 years are to be accompanied by parents or guardians. Every Friday and Saturday until 28 September. Slots at 8am, 9.30am and 6pm. Priced at Dh120, plus Vat per person.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Houbara Conservation Camp

The International Fund for Houbara Conservation has joined forces with Al Ain Zoo’s summer camp to host education workshops for young learners at the Shaikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre. The workshops will follow a station rotation model, based on different themes revolving around the Houbara and its importance to the ecosystem, falconry, UAE heritage.

+ houbarafund.org

‘Apollo 13’ Screening

See filmmaker Ron Howard’s classic celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing with Apollo 13 screening at 7pm tonight. The film stars Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bil lPaxton. For All Mankind screens at 5.30pm. Rsvp must. At Manarat Al Saadiyat.

+ cs-apollo13.splashthat.com

Summer Camp

The Kids Summer Camp at Vogue’s Fitness Yas Marina is back. Children will be involved in age-specific activities, outdoor play and splash fun. The camp runs from 10am to 2pm with lunch and snacks provided. The cost to participate is Dh935 per week or Dh200 per day.

Call 02-5832380

Filini Garden Time

Outdoor spot Filini Garden at Radisson Blu Hotel Abu Dhabi, Yas Island is offering sundowners for Dh29 each and a selection of Italian-style snacks for Dh12 each. Daily 5pm-7pm.

Call 02-6562000

SHARJAH

Sharjah Summer Festival

The Sharjah festival is back with activities and fun events for the family. Try your skills at the Transformers Gaming Station, work it off at one of the many Sports Zones. Tickets: Dh45 at the venue or Dh30 online. At Expo Centre Sharjah. Festival runs until August 17.

+ shjsummer.ae

DUBAI

Movie Screening

The second part of the American Film Showcase programme, titled ‘Fierce’, is dedicated to women, focusing on female success, failures, curiosities and preoccupations. Under the umbrella, catch the free screening of Unrest, a Sundance award-winning film that screens at Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue today at 3pm. The film narrates the story of Jennifer Brea a Harvard student who suffers from a fever that leaves her bedridden. Free screening. The programme will tour in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

+ cinemaakil.com

Summerland

SummerLand at City Centre Me’aisem’s has an indoor tropical paradise this DSS. Children can take part in games and workshops. To participate, customers need to spend Dh200 or above at a retail store.

Call 04-4374999

Coco Loco Night

Polynesian hotspot Trader Vic’s in JBR is bringing back Coco Loco Latin nights with a live band and salsa sessions for all to enjoy every Saturday from 9pm.

Call 04-3182530

Win a Trip to Paris

Here’s a chance to win a trip for four to the Disneyland Paris’ Lion King & Jungle Festival from August 30 until September 2 with all expenses paid when booking your tickets online at Reel Cinemas until 3 August.

+ reelcinemas.ae

Kidzania Titans

This new obstacle course is packed with activities allowing kids to test their physical skills and mental toughness. From 10am to 10pm. Entry is included free in the premium ticket and will cost an additional Dh35 on the economy ticket. At the Dubai Mall. Tickets from Dh165.

+ kidzania.ae

Feel Good Food

MishMash, a modern street food concept, has a new menu, located in Zabeel House Mini, Al Seef. Happy hour and other deals on food and drinks every day from 6pm until 8pm.

Call 04-7077077

Film at the Opera

(from left) Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) and Debra (Kate McKinnon) in "Yesterday," directed by Danny Boyle. Image Credit: AP

Yesterday tells the story of Jack Malik, a musician who is involved in a freak accident and wakes up to learn the world has forgotten The Beatles. The singer decides to sell their music as his. At Dubai Opera today at 11.30am, 4pm and 8pm. Tickets from Dh60.

+ dubaiopera.com

Pacquiao vs Thurman

Manny Pacquiao Image Credit: AFP

The big fight will screen at 8am UAE time tomorrow. Catch it live at The Reform Social & Grill, Emirates Hills.