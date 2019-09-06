From adopting a pet to cultural activities, here are our top picks for the day

ABU DHABI

Meet UFC Champ Andrei Arlovski

The former UFC heavyweight champion popularly known as The Pit Bull, will make an appearance at Dalma Mall today from 11am to midday, as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week. The week dedicated to

+ facebook.com/dalmamall

Raising Cane’s Now in Abu Dhabi

The Louisiana-based chain known for its chicken tenderloins brings singnature crinkle-cut fries, golden-brown Texas toast, secret recipe handmade Cane’s sauce and creamy coleslaw to the UAE. At The Galleria Al Maryah Island.

+ facebook.com/RaisingCanesME

Bait Al Gahwa

An in-depth exploration of Arabic coffee, the activity presents each stage of preparing gahwa (Arabic coffee) from roasting, cooling, grounding, to brewing. Each stage, including the serving phase, has a distinctive technique, traditional tools, and unique etiquette to the UAE. At Qasr Al Hosn, from 4.30 to 9.30pm. Entry free.

+ qasralhosn.ae

B.Y.O.F. Brunch

The ‘Bring Your Own Friends’ brunch is another take on brunches, with a focus on group bookings. Priced at Dh249 per person, this brunch goes on for four hours from 1pm until 5pm and features unlimited sharing platters of American pub grub and a free flow of premium house beverages. The price drops to Dh222 per person when attending as a group of 10 or more. At Appaloosa, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan.

Call 02-2014131

DUBAI

Free Styling Sessions for Men

Need a little style help? Vida Emirates Hills and retail tech start-up Mr Draper have teamed up to launch a curated pop-up experience. They are hosting free styling sessions for men, whether it’s choosing items from a showroom or briefing a stylist and receiving a box filled with suggested items. Vida Emirates Hills guests receive 20 per cent off their total bill. Until November 4.

+ mrdraper.com/vida

Be Sustainable, Get Free Coffee

Dubai homegrown healthy eating hub Flow at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers has launched a range of reusable coffee cups and water bottles designed by Emirati artist Aysha Al Hemrani. Customers get discounts and free refills upon purchase of a ceramic reusable coffee cup for Dh45, or a stainless-steel reusable water bottle for Dh54.

Call 04-3198767

Picnic with Barney & Friends

Enjoy a family breakfast, face painting, a complimentary family photo and meet and greet opportunities. There will also be free play and planned activities taking place in Barney’s house, plus a musical parade with Barney & Friends. From 9.30am to 11am. At Mattel Play! Town, City Walk. Dh149 for children below 10 years and Dh99 for adults, with a special discounted rate of Dh399 for families of four.

+ playtowndubai.com

Long Brunch at Armani/Deli

Every Friday, Armani/Deli’s Sardinian chefs cook up risotto and pasta combinations, or carve a prime cut of beef for a long brunch, from 12.30 to 5pm. There’s also a cheese tasting room, live music and a collection of beverage destinations. Dh450 (with house beverages) and Dh310 (soft drinks only).

Call 04-8883666

Mercato Science Festival

The mall is turning up the fun this back-to-school season with an educational science festival to keep the kids entertained. There are daily educational activities, robotics workshops, experimental shows and cool science demonstrations, until tomorrow.

+ visitdubai.com

Adopt a Cat

Kittysnip has organised a pet adoption day to re-home abandoned cats and kittens who have been found neglected. Meet fully vaccinated cats and kittens looking for their forever home and a companion for life. At Dubai Garden Centre, Al Quoz. From 11am to 5pm.

+ kittysnip@gmail.com

Sign Up for Spinneys Cycle Challenge

The 10th edition of the annual event starts September 20 with the first of three build-up rides at Al Qudra. Each build-up ride increases in distance providing the perfect platform to build stamina for the biggest challenge that will take place on September 29.

+ cyclechallenge.ae

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Go Eco-friendly Golfing

The new eco-friendly golf balls are made from renewable and non-toxic materials and is 100 per cent biodegradable. Plus, they double up as a delicious meal for marine life as they feature a fish food filling. At Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa. Eco-Golf balls cost Dh50 for a set of 10 balls.