Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Sundowner Discounts

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is bringing back its offer of Dh100 to enjoy the theme park with more than 37 record-breaking thrills, rides and attractions every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 8pm. Free admission for nannies when accompanying a child. Until October 12.

+ ferrariworldabudhabi.com

The Little Viet Kitchen in UAE

The London restaurant, a Golden Chopstick Award winner, is in Abu Dhabi for a three-day pop-up. Co-founder Chef Thuy Pham will be in the kitchen alongside her mother cooking up Vietnamese delicacies. Until tomorrow. Four-course set menu is Dh448 per person (Dh598 with grape pairing). At Hoi An, Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri.

Call 02-5098888

Interactive Performance

Cubism is brought to life as ‘living puppet machines’ roam around the museum, interacting with visitors and bringing in the spirit of Picasso and his collaborator Jean Cocteau. The ‘machines’ are directly inspired by Parade, one of Picasso’s works with the Ballet Russes from 1917. This was the first collaboration between Picasso, who designed the cubist costumes and sets, and poet and playwright Cocteau, who wrote the one-act scenario. At Louvre Abu Dhabi. Dh65 entry.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

‘Whose Line is it Anyway?’ Live

Comedy troupe The Noise Next Door will perform Whose Line Is It Anyaway?. They’ll take audience suggestions and transform them into funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye with witty one-liners, epic stories and explosive physicality. At Park Rotana, Abu Dhabi, at 9pm. Tickets priced at Dh180.

+ thelaughterfactory.com

DUBAI

Numaish Exhibition

Designers to Bollywood stars including Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan will showcase their creations at a two-day exhibit Numaish in Dubai at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, today and tomorrow. Top director, TV host and producer Karan Johar’s ethnic jewellery designs entitled Tyaani by Karan Johar will also make an entry. Designer Purvi Doshi, whose clothes have been worn by Kapoor and Balan, will be a part of the exhibit that will also see designers including Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti, Roshni Chopra Designs, Soup by Sougat Paul, Myoho, Jajaabor and Whimsical by Shica. Free entry and runs from 11am to 9pm on both days.

+ facebook.com/numaishlifestyle

Meet Manny Pacquiao

Shoot hoops with the boxer-turned-senator as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, a regional men’s semi-professional basketball league, brings the action at Hamdan Sports Complex at 4pm today and tomorrow. Three competitive teams will grind it out for the amusement of the fans. Basketball celebrities like Gerald Anderson, Derek Ramsey and PBA veteran Jayjay Helterbrand will also see action for their respective teams. Tickets starts from Dh50.

+ meraticket.com

Afrobeats Competition

Get ready for a celebration of movement and music featuring dance performances, workshops with international instructors and an Afrobeats competition at The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah today. The 12-hour event will take place at Asian District at The Pointe from 11 am to 7pm; while, the Afrobeats dance contest will be held at the beachfront event plaza from 8 to 11 pm. Dance classes will incur a price.

+ eventbrite.com

Waterfront Market Family Fun

Offering parents and children a great family outing opportunity, there are many activities and attractions from climb and slide, horseback riding to vending machine games, electronic animal rides and the petting zoo. At Deira corniche. From 12 to 1.30pm.

+ waterfrontmarket.ae

Free Dance Workshops

Multi-purpose dance school Dans has relocated its studio premises to Al Quoz and is offering a one-month free workshop in a variety of genres including Bollywood Freestyle, Hip Hop, Contemporary, Zumba, Bollywood Fitness, and Power Bhangra Fitness for the dance enthusiasts. Until October 14.

+ facebook.com/dansmiddleeast

Akon Live in Dubai

Akon Image Credit: AFP

The R’n’B sensation returns to the city at Base for a live performance. The Senegalese-American singer has sold over 35 Million albums worldwide, received five Grammy Nominations and collaborated with an array of A-list artists including Lady GaGa, Eminem, Gwen Stefani, Daddy Yankee, Lil’ Wayne, Michael Jackson and Snoop Dogg. Doors open 11pm.

Call 055-3134999

SHARJAH

Textile Art Exhibition

The T-Serai Exhibition by Azra Aksamija is a textile art installation in the form of portable cultural shelter inspired by the tent traditions of the Mena region. At the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization. Until December 7. Entry free.