ABU DHABI

Eminem and Trevor Noah Live in Abu Dhabi

Music icon Eminem returns to the UAE in support of his most recent album Kamikaze. Eminem’s live show spans every era of his formidable catalogue, and fans should expect some new additions to the setlist since his last performance in Abu Dhabi. At du Arena. Tickets start Dh395.

Noah, takes over the du Forum today and tomorrow. The stand-up and award-winning South African comedian will bring his Loud & Clear show to the UAE. But sorry, tickets for both days have sold out!

Yas Racing Season

Racing fans and families can look forward to two days of motorsport as the first of four rounds of the Yas Racing Series kicks off at Yas Marina Circuit.

Watch the Formula Renault Eurocup Championship for the first time at Yas Racing Series, as well as the closely fought battles of Yas Marina Circuit’s single-make championship, the TRD86 Cup, as it returns to the venue for a sixth consecutive year. The weekend will also see local drivers compete in both the UAE ProCar and Radical Cup championships. Today and tomorrow. Tickets are Dh25.

Diwali at the Mall

To mark one of the largest Indian celebrations, the festival of lights, WTC Abu Dhabi has planned a day filled with events from 7 to 10pm. Feast on regional specialities, catch a live radio show presented by four popular DJs, win prizes, including grand prize gold, and enjoy roaming performances as well as shows on the main dedicated stage.

Rocktoberfest Week

Today is the last day of the week-long celebrations. Enjoy games and challenges such as the Stein Challenge, a Quiz and Jenga and live entertainment by the resident band YFY. Also, a Nirvana Tribute Band performs live from 9pm. At Porters English Pub, Grand Millennium Al Wahda. Dh100 for the Nirvana show.

DUBAI

Nicky Jam at Base

Hailed as the pioneer of the Reggaeton genre, Nicky Jam released his debut album at the age of just 11. He went on to become a global force for his genre with several radio hits. The Reggaeton torchbearer even performed the official song Live It Up alongside Will Smith and Era Istrefi at the 2018 Fifa World Cup. Doors open at 11pm.

Diwali Special at Bollywood Parks

Enjoy park entry with unlimited access to rides and live shows as well as a complimentary special Diwali buffet at Mughal-E-Azam restaurant. In addition, the park will be decorated specially for the festive occasion and guests will be able to meet their favourite movie star look-a-likes such as Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. Dh80 per person for a group of four or Dh100 per person for a group of two and Dh115 for single entry. Until November 2.

Fashion Showcase

Head to The Outlet Village and for a wedding fashion showcase at 2, 3 and 5pm featuring haute couture dresses from Sandro, Emilio Pucci, Stella McCartney, Dolce & Gabbana, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Kate Spade, and more at discounted prices.

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE

Break a Fitness Record with Joe WIcks

Dubai Fitness Challenge will attempt to set a Guinness World Record with ‘The Body Coach’ Joe Wicks for the world’s largest high-intensity interval training (HIIT) class tomorrow morning at Skydive Dubai. The free-to-attend event will open its doors to the public at 7am, starting with a warm-up session followed by the HIIT 30-minute session with Wicks. All participants are encouraged to commit themselves to completing the 30-minute workout with Wicks without stopping, in order to qualify for the world record. For 18 years and over online. Registration is mandatory.

Free Daily Classes at cult.fit

Specially-designed 30 minute workouts across various formats like HIIT, boxing, strength and conditioning, yoga, dance and even the celebrity workout HRX by Hritik Roshan. The classes are available at multiple time slots throughout the day. Anyone can just download the cure.fit app to book unlimited free 30 minute classes at any one the five locations across Dubai.

Community Run

Native Club is organsing a Community Running Group which will include a 30 minute run around the Greens Lake conducting by professional running coaches. Starting and finishing at Native Club reception at 7pm daily until October 29. At Zabeel House, The Greens.

Wild Wadi 30x30 Offer

The first participant to achieve 3030 steps at the attraction will receive a three months complimentary Wild Wadi waterpark pass. All participants will receive ‘Next Time’ Wild Wadi Waterpark tickets after completing the challenge. Guests can use a fitness tracking device of their choice to monitor their progress. Entry to Wild Wadi is Dh149 per person for 1.1 metres and above, and Dh69 per person for below 1.1 metres.