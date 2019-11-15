From Dua Lipa to Nadine Lustre and Yo Yo Honey Singh, here are our top picks for the day

Nadine Lustre during a press conference in the Dubai Mall, at the Reel Cinema Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

ABU DHABI

A multimedia concert by visionary guitarist, composer, and Golden Globe nominee Kaki King, the concert is a high-tech audio-visual journey which blends new music, spoken text, projection mapping and other performative technologies. At The Black Box at The Arts Center, NYUAD. Today at 8pm. Dh100.

+ nyuad-artscenter.org

Changing Societies, Rendezvous in Paris

The exhibition features artworks by some of the last century’s most renowned names of the 20th-century Avant-Gardes – Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Amedeo Modigliani, Constantin Brancusi, Tamara de Lempicka and others. At Louvre Abu Dhabi. Entrance is Dh60.

+ louvreabudhabi.ae

Free 12-Hour Block Party With Stars

Indian rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh and Filipino pop star and actress Nadine Lustre will headline a 12-hour party with other musical stars including Egyptian singer-songwriter Abu and American record producer DJ Jazzy Jeff. The Abu Dhabi Police Band will parade through Al Falah Street playing the UAE National anthem while cultural entertainment from bhangra dancers to Dubai Drummers, Dabke dancers and B-Boy street dancers will entertain. Free. At The Galleria Al Maryah Island, from noon.

+ thegalleria.ae

DUBAI

Free Yoga at Kite Beach

Get ready to sweat and take your yoga practice to the next level using breath, body and mind connection with instructor Nerry Toledo. HIIT Flow combines aspects of toning and strengthening and constant movement from power vinyasa yoga, which can help in building strength, flexibility, endurance and calorie burning. At 8am today at Kite Beach.

+ nerryfit.com

Fame Inclusive Show

Fame, which stands for Fashion, Art, Music and Entertainment, is a one-of-a-kind annual event that provides a platform for participants to showcase their talent through these four creative channels. This year, more than 40 determined participants with be performing. Tonight at the Dubai World Trade Centre Ballroom from 7pm. Doors open 6.30pm. Free entry.

Call 055-5899699

Carpet of Tolerance

Hands, the creators of handmade carpets, has unveiled a ‘Carpet of Tolerance’, designed together with children at Senses Centre for Special Needs, at this year’s edition of Downtown Design. The carpet has been conservatively valued at Dh25,000, and will be on display until today. All proceeds from the subsequent sale will be donated to Senses to support the work of the facility.

+ handscarpets.ae

Wavefest Weekender

Wavehouse at Atlantis, The Palm is bringing a brand-new festival to the city called Wavefest. Today, UAE-based band The Boxtones perform from 5.30pm. Families and friends can also indulge in a BBQ for just Dh100 per person and take advantage of complimentary Surfs Up sessions at the outdoor wave machine, from 6pm.

+ atlantisthepalm.com/wavehouse

SHARJAH

Focal Point Book Fair

Sharjah Art Foundation’s annual art book fair returns for its second edition. With a focus on comics and zines this year, Focal Point 2019 will present printed matter from more than 150 independent publishers and artists from the region and across the world. At Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, from 4 to 10pm, until tomorrow.

+ sharjahart.org

DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE EVENTS

Free Spinning Classes

Between 10am and 1pm tomorrow, all spin instructors at NRG will be tag teaming a three hour long, outdoor spin session next to Marina Mall along the promenade. Sign up for the full three hours or pick an hour slot that suits. All participants have to do is download the NRG fitness app and book their spot. Alternatively email the address below

+ connect@nrgfitness.me

The M1 Run

On the final day of the Dubai Fitness Challenge tomorrow, celebrate and climb up the stairs at Media One Hotel. Challenge includes a 1.2km car park run, a 33 floor climb (700 stairs) and a chill zone at the top with goodie bags. Each participant will get a tag to track their completion time so you can get competitive with a friend on who comes first. Dh99 +VAT per person. From 9am.

+ premieronline.com

Dubai Design District

Join Dubai’s most photogenic hub for a cool take on free fitness at The Block for one week and experience a schedule of fitness activities with Adidas and TAG Heuer. Daily, until tomorrow from 7.30am to 9pm.

Downtown Dubai