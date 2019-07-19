See vintage cars on display in Abu Dhabi or have fun at Modhesh World in Dubai

ABU DHABI

Catch vintage Abu Dhabi Police Cars

Abu Dhabi Police is displaying two vintage patrol cars — a Porsche model 924 and Range Rover 1st generation — from the late 70s used to escort the motorcade of Queen Elizabeth during her visit to the UAE in 1979. At Marina Mall Abu Dhabi. Until July 21.

Popular Culture & the City

This exhibition features a selection of artworks which embody the meaning of popular culture and its relationship with ‘the city’, with works by European, American and Middle Eastern artists. At Manarat Al Saadiyat. Until October 6. Entry free.

Cuban Burger

Created in collaboration with Mattar Farm, Black Tap has launched a limited-edition Cuban Burger, with smoked swiss cheese, turkey ham, chimichurri, cuban mustard sauce and pickles, for Dh89 (Dh99 in Dubai). Available until the end of September.

Nomadic Traces: Journeys of Arabian Scripts

The exhibition introduces visitors to the origins of six of the most influential alphabets in the Middle East, including ancient scripts such as the Phoenician Script and the Aramaic Script. At Warehouse421. Until July 28. Free entry.

Brunch and Pool

The Aqua Friday Brunch comes with complimentary pool access. Food is served from midday until 5pm, includes various courses such as appetizers, international cuisines, a seafood bar, a ceviche and soup station, and a bread and pie corner. Also, live cooking stations. Prices start at Dh205. At Rosewood Abu Dhabi.

DUBAI

Target Shooting at Modhesh World

Guests can now enjoy some of the most popular activities available at Sharjah Paintball Park. Challenge friends to a game of archery, or shooting using an airsoft pistol, rifle or even sniper and let the best target shooter claim the glory Located in Little Adventure Zone (Hall 3), guests can choose from varioys packages, starting at Dh25 for 20 shots. At Dubai World Trade Centre. Open from 11am to 11pm on Fridays.

Summer Camps at Dubai Sports World

The indoor venue has brought together the region’s top sports academies specialised in basketball to badminton, tennis to football under the guidance of a range of expert coaches. Tailored to ages four to 18, there are activities daily from 8am until midnight. Entry free but individual lessons are payable.

Racy Desis

Dubai ‘Hinglish’ comedy show Racy Desis is back with stand-up and improv comedy. Performers include Miqdaad Dohadwala, Manjunath Naidu and Rushdi Rafeek. At Clavichord, Signature Hotel. Dh55. At 9pm.

Picnic at Bollywood Parks

Starting today, the Bollywood-themed park is giving visitors the chance to be picked up, enjoy unlimited rides and have a free buffet, all for Dh75. Transport will be arranged across all seven emirates. Children below five years enter for free.

Justice League at the Mall

Catch Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash at Mall of the Emirates as the Justice League descend on Dubai for live 20-minute. Live shows at 3, 5 and 7.45pm. Until July 22.

National Caviar Day

Caviar dedicated restaurant Beluga by Gourmet House is offering caviar lovers a complimentary glass of bubbles on a spend of Dh500 per person to mark National Caviar Day (July 18). Offer is valid until Saturday, from midday until 2am. At Beluga, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira.

SHARJAH

Summer Sports Camp

Sharjah Women’s Sports’ camp is targeted at boys aged 5 - 9 years and girls aged 5 - 15 years, to help raise awareness on the importance of sports and foster a culture of physical exercise. Sports include basketball, volleyball, football, karate, fencing, table tennis, gymnastics and zumba. To register, call the number below.