ABU DHABI

National Roller Coaster Day

To mark the day, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is launching special souvenirs, putting up branded decorations, a cake display, and a podium with a trophy at the Formula Rossa area, dedicated to the world’s fastest roller coaster with a top speen of 240km/hour in 4.9 seconds. Also, the park’s buy-three-get-four offer on tickets is still on. Prices start Dh295 for single day passes.

+ ferrariworldabidhabi.com

Fun with Neon Nights

Yas Waterworld’s after-dark family experience is back. Ride and slide into the night with extended play hours every Friday evening, with a hydrojet show, neon river and silent disco. Until 10pm. Tickets start at Dh250.

Call 600-511115

Kalima Encourages Reading Exhibition

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) initiative Kalima is organising an exhibition to encourage a love of reading among children and the general public. More than 400 children’s and young adult books will be showcased, as well as discounts of up to 70 per cent on purchase. At Al Khalidiyah Mall, until August 24. The mall is open from 10am until 11pm daily.

Register for Dance Classes

Get your dancing feet ready as the dance programme by Bodytree returns for its autumn term in September, Registration is open for a range of dance styles for boys and girls ages 2-12+ including Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Dance Prep. New classes include Irish Dance, Boys-only Hip Hop, Mommy & Me and Latin Rhythms.

Call 02-4434448

DUBAI

Disney Festival Dubai Opera is screening 48 classic Disney films including original animations, live-action titles and classics like The Little

Mermaid, Moana, Hocus Pocus, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Until August 30. Day passes start at Dh75 for kids under 12 and Dh95 for adults. First show at 9.30am.

+ dubaiopera.com

olioli Family Pass Extended

The children’s experiential play museum is extending its family pass offer until today. Prices start at Dh299 for a family of four. At Al Quoz 1. + olioli.ae

Mind.fit Centre at Shorooq

Health and wellness start-up cure.fit has launched Mind.fit, a centre for yoga and meditation, at Shorooq Community Centre, Mirdif. Modules are divided into four categories: hatha, power yoga, relax yoga and dance for joy. Prices vary.

+ www.cure.fit

Zip Across the Dubai Marina

Ride the XLine Dubai Marina at night between 7 and 10pm every Thursday and Friday. Special summer prices for Dh399 per per person (they are otherwise Dh650).

+ xline.xdubai.com

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Happy Hour with a View

Take in the views of Al Hajjar mountains and enjoy unlimited cocktails between 5 and 8pm for Dh80. At Hilton Garden Inn, Ras Al Khaimah.

Call 07-2288888

Summer Carnival at the Mall

Enjoy circus shows, butterfly-themed parades, Brazilian and Chinese dances, bubble shows as well as as LOL Surprise! Dolls show during the carnival at Al Hamra and Al Manar Malls. Daily until September 30.

Health Club Discounts

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa is offering discounts across the Health and Beach Club. Annual passes are now Dh3,450 (previously Dh5,750). Membership includes full access to the fitness, pool, beach and spa facilities as well as five personal training sessions, 10 guest day passes and free group classes every week.

Call 07-2288844

SHARJAH

Sharjah Summer Festival

Enjoy a day of fun indoors. meet the characters from Hotel Transylvania and My Little Pony in daily live shows, chill out at the Cartoon Network Cinema and experience the thrill of the Zip Line. At Sharjah Expo Centre. Until Saturday. Tickets Dh30.

+ shjsummer.ae

Friday Market