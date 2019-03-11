Watch ‘The Incredibles’, ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ and other flicks

Image Credit:

The annual Yas Movies in the Park, showcasing blockbuster movies for free, will return to the du Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from April 18 to 20. The family weekend will also feature a funfair, food trucks, kid zones and costume competitions.

The three-day event will start with animated film ‘The Incredibles’, dinosaur action movie ‘Jurassic World’ and Bruce Willis’ iconic end-of-day film ‘Armageddon’ on April 18.

The next day, April 19 will see the animated film ‘Finding Dory’ being screened. A showing of the musical ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ will feature a live act by London West End performers who will perform the songs from the film live.

On April 20, there will be ‘Happy Feet’ and ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’. There will be a special fancy dress competition for Harry Potter fans with the best lookalikes getting the chance to win VIP tickets.