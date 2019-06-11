The event will include a variety of local talents from the region

Fete de la musique 2019, a free-for-all music festival, is making its way to Dubai Opera on June 21.

The event will include a variety of local talents from the region, with musicians such as Lama Samlaji, Waheed Mamdouh, and Abri & Funk Radius. Music composer, guitarist and renowned oud player Kamal Musallam will host the event.

This international music festival was first initiated in France to celebrate talented musicians and musical diversity within the country. The event is also carried out in most major cities including New York, Berlin, and Mexico City, to name a few.

Alliance Francaise Dubai has been hosting this show in the UAE since 2010.