Whether you are discovering something new or revisiting old favourites, the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai invites gastronomes of the city to uncover a selection of cuisine it has to offer under one roof as part of their week-long ‘Restaurant Week’ from September 29 to October 5.
Renaissance Restaurant Week will take diners on a culinary journey through Europe and the Middle East with an assortment of flavors including French at Bleu Blanc by David Myers, Italian at BASTA! by David Myers and Middle Eastern at BHAR. For seven days only, Dubai foodies can enjoy set menus or chefs tables that celebrate the very best the hotel has to offer.
Restaurant Week will offer exclusive set menus starting from Dh160 and a selection of exclusive ticketed events including chef’s table experiences and masterclass opportunities.
Set menues include:
Casual Dining – Dh160 per person
-BASTA! by David Myers – Italian Cuisine
-BHAR – Middle Eastern Cuisine
Fine Dining – Dh190 per person
-Bleu Blanc by David Myers – French Cuisine
Set menu promotion available daily from September 29th to October 5th 2019
Events include
Masterclass and Dinner with Middle Eastern cuisine mastermind Chef Mohaned Alshamali
Location: BHAR
Date: October 2
Time: 7pm
Price: Dh249
Chef’s Table with the exceptionally talented Chef Murry Lane
Location: Bleu Blanc by David Myers
Date: October 2
Time: 7pm
Price: Dh350pp
Masterclass with passionate sous – chef Silvana Inzunza
Where: BASTA! by David Myers
Date: October 5
Time: 11am
Price: Dh150