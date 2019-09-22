Pasta at Basta! Image Credit: Supplied

Whether you are discovering something new or revisiting old favourites, the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai invites gastronomes of the city to uncover a selection of cuisine it has to offer under one roof as part of their week-long ‘Restaurant Week’ from September 29 to October 5.

Renaissance Restaurant Week will take diners on a culinary journey through Europe and the Middle East with an assortment of flavors including French at Bleu Blanc by David Myers, Italian at BASTA! by David Myers and Middle Eastern at BHAR. For seven days only, Dubai foodies can enjoy set menus or chefs tables that celebrate the very best the hotel has to offer.

Restaurant Week will offer exclusive set menus starting from Dh160 and a selection of exclusive ticketed events including chef’s table experiences and masterclass opportunities.

Set menues include:

Casual Dining – Dh160 per person

-BASTA! by David Myers – Italian Cuisine

-BHAR – Middle Eastern Cuisine

Fine Dining – Dh190 per person

-Bleu Blanc by David Myers – French Cuisine

Set menu promotion available daily from September 29th to October 5th 2019

Events include

Masterclass and Dinner with Middle Eastern cuisine mastermind Chef Mohaned Alshamali

Location: BHAR

Date: October 2

Time: 7pm

Price: Dh249

Chef’s Table with the exceptionally talented Chef Murry Lane

Location: Bleu Blanc by David Myers

Date: October 2

Time: 7pm

Price: Dh350pp

Masterclass with passionate sous – chef Silvana Inzunza

Where: BASTA! by David Myers

Date: October 5

Time: 11am